Silo City developers move on to second project

The exterior work would comply with preservation standards in order to qualify for state and federal historic tax credits. The property must also be remediated as a brownfield under state supervision, which would qualify it for brownfield tax credits.

The project also will highlight sustainable landscaping. It would reclaim the former rail beds between the American Silos and Perot Malthouse as greenspace. And there will be walking paths and interpretive educational signs at key locations as "reminders of Silo City's former use," and to provide public access to the water's edge, Lang wrote.

The developers hope to obtain city approvals by May and building permits by September, allowing work to begin. Construction by Arc Building Partners is expected to last two years until June 2023. Besides tax credits, the project will be funded with assistance from New York State Homes and Community Renewal.

The project will be considered by the Buffalo Planning Board on Monday.

Pinto warehouse revisions

The board will also review changes to a proposed 80,960-square-foot "flex" warehouse at 132 Dingens St., which will replace a prior structure at the site of the original warehouse for Tops Markets in the 1970s and 1980s that later burned down.