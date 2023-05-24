It has been more than 80 years since major sporting events were held at what is now Buffalo's central garage for snowplows, garbage trucks and construction equipment on Broadway.

But the current Broadway Barns depot will soon see athletes training, working out and competing once again.

City officials have selected a team led by one of the Silo City developers and the former president of McGuire Development Co. to take on the renovation and reuse of the historic former arsenal-turned-event venue, which has been home to the Department of Public Works since 1948.

Their plan is to use a little less than half of the space as a sports complex, including a field house, training fields and workout facilities. There also would be retail and community space, and upwards of 130 affordable apartments.

The goal is to bring the 170-year-old site back to life, but in a fashion that also fills a community need and fits with the adjacent Michigan Street African-American Heritage Corridor.

"It starts and finishes with the incredible history of the building, which very few people in Buffalo know about," said Danielle Shainbrown, principal and co-owner of Bellweather Advisors, part of the development team. "We feel like it’s time to restore it to that, but in a way that ties very tightly into what the Michigan Street African-American Heritage Corridor is doing."

So the project is designed to provide indoor sports, cultural, arts and community space – along with significant additional housing – while also supporting the historic institutions around it.

"There’s a multi-pronged idea here," said Anthony Ceroy, founder of Nysko Development, the lead partner on the project. "We want to create something that’s going to jumpstart economic growth and development in this part of Buffalo."

Located at 201 Broadway, the 5.3-acre Broadway Barns site originally started in 1858 as the New York State Broadway Arsenal, home to the 65th Regiment through the Civil War. It was expanded in 1884 to house the Broadway Armory and drill hall, with what was then the largest indoor floor space in the country. When the regiment relocated to Masten Street, the facility was turned over to the city as an event venue, becoming Broadway Auditorium.

It became the city's most prominent venue until 1940, hosting significant speakers, gatherings and conferences, masquerade balls, circuses, concerts and major sporting events – including major boxing matches and the city's first professional hockey and lacrosse games. It was supplanted by Memorial Auditorium, and was turned over to the city DPW in 1948.

But with the renewed vibrancy in downtown Buffalo just a few blocks away, and the growth of the nearby Heritage Corridor, the city now wants to create a new Public Works campus elsewhere to centralize its operations while freeing up a large and prominent location for redevelopment. The deep site extends back from Broadway to William Street, with three primary sections of the complex.

Officials issued two separate requests to developers, one for a new DPW campus and one for redevelopment of the Broadway Barns. Officials are still reviewing three responses to the DPW request, but the Barns process yielded five suitors initially. Three ultimately submitted proposals, but one dropped out.

The winning team – which ultimately beat out one other bidder – consists of Ceroy, Shainbrown and Nicole Komen of Bellweather Advisors, Art Hall's Hallmark Planning and architect Paul Lang of Carmina Wood Design. The selection followed a request-for-proposals issued by the city, which initially landed five suitors.

Details of the project are still in flux, but the overall plan is centered first around creating an accessible sports center on the front end of the property along Broadway, for use by residents of the Ellicott, Willert and other neighborhoods, as well as the city schools. It would occupy the first 40% of the complex and would include a fieldhouse in the main barn in front, with additional training fields, workout facilities and alternative sports.

That will also address a known lack of adequate indoor athletic space on the East Side, which has been cited by community leaders and medical professionals as contributing to the well-documented health and fitness disparities in that area. And it will give both youth and adults a variety of activities to engage in, especially during the long Buffalo winters.

Retail and community space would surround the sides of that component, followed by the arts and cultural space in the middle of the property behind the athletics. That includes potential meeting and education space to support the Heritage Corridor and its various cultural institutions.

The last component is workforce housing – about 130 affordable apartments "for those stuck in the gap" between subsidized and market-rate housing, Shainbrown said. These will not be supported with low-income or affordable housing tax credits that are governed by state rules for decades, but will be "geared toward what the city actually wants and needs," she added.

Tentative plans call for townhouse-style residential units on the first floor, each with individual outside entrances, plus two more floors of traditional apartments on top. That final section – also about 40% of the overall complex – will also include restaurants and neighborhood-service tenants, such as a dry-cleaner or daycare.

Parking would be tucked inside the site, within the footprint of the U-shaped building. And there's still extra room to build up the site to William.

The city and the developers now have to negotiate a memorandum of understanding and a designated-developer agreement. Costs are still being determined, but the team projected a timeline of two to three years for completion, with 12 months of pre-development prior to a groundbreaking in summer or fall of 2024 and then 18-24 months of construction.

Ceroy said he expects to use a combination of historic and brownfield tax credits to fund a significant portion of the project, along with other potential sources such as tax breaks, economic development awards or energy-efficiency grants.

The work cannot begin, however, until a new DPW campus is created.