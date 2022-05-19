'Significant progress': Kaleida, unions agree to 30-day contract extension

Kaleida Health and the two unions representing two-thirds of the health system's workforce have agreed to a 30-day contract extension as the two sides continue to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement.

The existing contract, which was set to expire May 31, has been extended until June 30.

"We really have made significant progress since negotiations began back in March," Kaleida CEO Bob Nesselbush said in a statement Thursday. "And our conversations with the unions have been very productive. We know that investing in our workforce is critical to our sustainability – and we believe that our employees are more than deserving of an increase as well as a commitment on the staffing challenge that exists in healthcare."

1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East and Communications Workers of America Local 1168, which represent about 6,300 Kaleida employees, confirmed the 30-day contract extension in an update to members.

"We have made quite a bit of progress," the two unions said. "Despite our best efforts, it is clear that we will not have a new contract negotiated by May 31, 2022, when our current contract expires."

How Mercy Hospital strike set the stage for key contract talks at rival Kaleida Health The Catholic Health contract sets a benchmark that Kaleida Health officials will need to consider as they negotiate with their workers. It's work that starts Wednesday, when Kaleida and the unions representing about 6,300 of its workers sit down for their first joint bargaining session.

It was always expected that contract talks would go beyond the expiration date. The current agreement, for instance, was reached in early July 2019, more than a month past the previous agreement's expiration date.

James Scordato, 1199SEIU's vice president of the Western New York hospital division, said the last four or five contracts have finished after the expiration date.

"It's nothing of concern. We always extend, especially when we feel like we're moving in a positive direction," he said Thursday. "We just need more time."

To date, Kaleida and the unions have reached a tentative agreement on 62 articles and 38 memoranda of understanding, as well as six letters of intent, which represents the majority of non-economic issues in the contract.

Cori Gambini, president of CWA Local 1168, said they haven't started economic proposals, but they've been having good dialogue with Kaleida, which is Western New York's largest health system.

"The tough stuff is still to come," she said.

Gambini did say a state-mandated clinical staffing committee has been formed. The committee has been meeting every Monday for about two months, she noted.

But much more talk on staffing ratios is ahead, which is expected to be among the most difficult topics to be tackled amid an industrywide staffing crunch. The unions say there are more than 1,000 vacancies right now across Kaleida's hospitals and nursing homes.

The two sides also will continue to meet more frequently at 1199SEIU's headquarters on Main Street in Buffalo as the contract extension deadline approaches.

Kaleida and the unions are now meeting three days a week, up from two days a week when talks started in March.

Eventually, those days will become 12-to-15-hour negotiating marathons, Scordato noted.

"The days are going to get more frequent and the days are going to get longer," he noted.

The current contract covers registered nurses, nurse practitioners, dietary workers, personal care attendants and many others across several Kaleida facilities, including Buffalo General Medical Center, Oishei Children's Hospital, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, HighPointe on Michigan, DeGraff Medical Park and various clinics.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

