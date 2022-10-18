Sierra and Homesense stores are coming to Amherst

TJX Cos. certainly knows where its customers are.

When the T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods stores reopened on Sheridan Drive during the pandemic, the line to get in was hundreds of people long and wrapped all the way around the plaza. Similar scenes played out at TJX Cos. stores around Western New York.

Now, Amherst will be the first place in New York to have five of the company's store brands: Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Homesense and Sierra.

T.J. Maxx and HomeGoods are in the process of closing their shared location at 3050 Sheridan Drive in Amherst and will relocate to 1501 Niagara Falls Blvd., opening Oct. 27. Also opening in that location will be new stores Homesense and Sierra. Marshalls opened in the former Babies 'R Us store near Target in April at 1579 Niagara Falls Blvd.

Homesense and Sierra are new to the Western New York market. Until now, the closest Homesense store was in the Rochester suburb of Pittsford. The closest Sierra store was in Rochester.

Homesense started as a Canadian chain of discount home furnishing stores in 2001, which expanded to Europe in 2008 and the United States in 2017. It is similar to HomeGoods with its wide and trendy selection, but Homesense offers more furniture, including full-sized sofas, sectionals and full dining room sets. It also has much larger rug and lighting departments. You might even find bathtubs, fabric, hammers or wallpaper.

Sierra, known as Sierra Trading Post before it was acquired by TJX, offers outdoor recreation, fitness and adventure gear and apparel, as well as footwear, clothing and home decor. Unlike most TJX stores, Sierra does a robust business online.

TJX stores are off-price sellers with merchandise regularly priced 20% to 60% below retail. New shipments arrive weekly.