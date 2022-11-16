Sidestepping the storm: Rather than commute, remote work will go on in Western New York

Remote work is taking some of the stress out of big winter storms, like the one expected to start hammering Western New York on Thursday.

Employers are bracing for the storm, but a growing number of their workers won't have to make what could be a nasty commute to do their jobs. Many can simply work from home.

That also will cut down on traffic on Thursday and Friday, easing the potential impact on the commuters still trying to make their way to work.

In short, the impact of winter storms should be more limited than in past years.

That's because what worked for many companies with office-based employees during the Covid-19 pandemic works just as well during winter storms.

In the aftermath, many companies have adopted hybrid and remote schedules. When bad weather hits, those employees can just stay home to work, rather than face down hazardous conditions from behind the wheel to get to the office.

"We had remote capabilities before the pandemic, but everybody has remote capabilities now, which is great," said Michael Noah, the president of Bank on Buffalo.

The bank told employees of its corporate offices they don't have to travel to the Electric Tower if the weather prevents it, he said.

"We can handle it," Noah said. "If there's meetings, we're still doing it through Zoom or Teams and things of that nature."

Of course, that option doesn't apply to jobs than can only be performed in person, like on the production floors of General Motors' plants in Lockport and the Town of Tonawanda.

'Extreme' storm predicted: 2, 3 even 4 feet of snow possible Winter storm watches for Buffalo and North Erie County and Southern Erie and the Southern Tier have been upgraded to winter storm warnings and the forecasts are becoming clearer.

"We are aware of the forecast and production is still scheduled, but will be adjusted as needed," said Sarah McDonough, a GM spokeswoman. "We are asking employees to use common sense when determining whether they are able to come in to work during the storm. If they are impacted by travel bans, they will not be expected to come in."

The National Weather Service is forecasting up to 4 feet of snow to pile up in parts of the region by Sunday, with winds gusting up to 35 mph. The weather service is classifying it an "extreme" winter event, the most severe rating on its scale.

The working world was far different in November 2000, when a snowstorm dumped nearly 25 inches of snow on the Buffalo area in one day. The storm struck between noon and 9 p.m. on a weekday, snarling the commute and stranding thousands of motorists. That became a cautionary tale about heeding warnings of extreme weather, to avoid getting trapped at work.

Employers' options for managing their workforce now are more plentiful than two decades ago.

Rich Products this week reminded its Western New York employees about its winter weather policy, said Allie Friedman, manager of corporate communications.

"Our offices will remain open unless there is a driving ban in the city of Buffalo," Friedman said. "That said, associate safety is our top priority. Our associates are encouraged to make the decision that’s best for them. If anyone feels unsafe traveling, we’ve encouraged them to stay home and work remotely.”

Bank on Buffalo, like other banks, has some employees who can do their jobs from home, and others who can't. Banks typically try to keep their branches available to customers, conditions permitting.

"We need to be open unless there's a travel ban or something in effect that won't allow us to be [open]," Noah said.

But even that comes with some flexibility. If Bank on Buffalo employees can't get to the branch where they usually work, but can safely travel to a branch closer to where they live, the bank encourages them to work at that closer location for the day. That approach can help ensure proper staffing when the weather disrupts normal travel patterns.

Noah says it's rare for the bank's branches to close due to weather. But technology gives customers lots of alternatives for service, whether on the phone, online or through enhanced ATMs at the branches.

KeyBank is also encouraging its employees to work remotely if they are able to do so, said Matt Pitts, a Key spokesman.

For a company like Independent Health, which has embraced remote work, weathering the storm shouldn't be a big problem. The health insurer previously switched to a long-term strategy of being a virtual company with capabilities for employees to come into offices as needed.

"Our new business model ensures we are uniquely postured for weather-related or other business disruptions to maintain continuity of operations to best serve our customers," said Anne O'Neill, chief risk officer. "Best of all, we have built in the priority of associate safety and protection, as they will not be required to commute through potentially dangerous conditions.”

Another employer facing a tough commute this week: the Buffalo Bills. The players need to make their way to One Bills Drive to prepare for their game against the Browns on Sunday.

"We'll just call in all the people with snowplows and snowmobiles and all that type of jazz," head coach Sean McDermott quipped at his Wednesday press conference. "I'm sure they'll chip in and lend a hand."