Siano infill project wins approval despite neighbor's objection, Tapestry Charter expands school

An argument between neighbors over a shared parking space and the existence of an easement threatened to cause problems for developers of a West Side infill construction project Monday, until the city Planning Board determined the matter wasn't in its purview.

But the losing neighbor isn't done yet.

Matthew and Christopher Siano's HES Properties plans to construct a three-story building with nine apartments and a single ground-floor commercial space on a vacant lot at 386 Grant.

The 10,800-square-foot building will include five one-bedroom and one-bathroom apartments and four two-bedroom apartments with two bathrooms. One of the apartments, located behind the commercial space on the ground floor, will be handicapped-accessible.

However, the $2.4 million project – which complies with the Green Code – includes just six parking spaces in back of the 0.14-acre site, underneath the upper floors.

"If we could have gotten more, we absolutely would have," said architect John Wingfelder. "It was just a balance of priorities."