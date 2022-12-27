Shoppers dig out to find hit-or-miss grocery store shelves

As roads cleared and travel bans lifted, Western New Yorkers dug out of their homes on Tuesday to make their first post-blizzard grocery store run.

All Niagara County Tops Markets stores were open, and many in Erie County were opening as it was safe to do so. All Wegmans stores in Erie and Niagara County reopened Tuesday at 10 a.m. except for the store on Orchard Park Road in West Seneca, which opened at 2 p.m.

Opening doors was one thing. Getting enough staff to work the mobbed locations and having enough product on shelves to serve them was another.

New dad Marquean Tucker made a trip to the Tops Markets on Young Street in Tonawanda . He had been snowed in with his wife and newborn daughter since Friday, and had a cart full of groceries.

"The shelves were pretty grim," he said.

Staffing was low, and the store was crowded with people. But he was happy to have several bags of food to bring home – including such storm staples as Doritos and Miller Lite. It was the latest in a string of good fortune for Tucker, who never lost heat or electricity at his home.

"The weather-related delays impact the delivery of product being shipped to our warehouse, so it may take a day or two for things to get back on schedule," said Kathleen Sautter, a Tops Markets spokesperson. "Thankfully, the Thruway has reopened to food delivery trucks, enabling us to have our drivers on the road.”

Tops urged shoppers to keep up with store openings on its website, Topsmarkets.com/Blizzard22.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The Tops Markets store on Maple Road in Amherst was also short-staffed Tuesday morning, and had salaried workers cashing people out on registers with all hands on deck.

A delivery truck was parked at the store, and workers were busy stocking giant pallets of perishable foods such as eggs, orange juice, butter, bread and yogurt.

"We got everything we needed, except milk," said one pleased customer in line at the Amherst store.

Frozen foods were largely wiped out, but center aisles were nicely stocked with everything from peanut butter to crackers to cereal, and a bigger-than-usual crowd was navigating through, filling carts.

“As Tops regains its footing after the storm, we are fortunate to have our Lancaster based warehouse up and running and making deliveries," Sautter said. "Keep in mind, however, that this storm impacted all of Western New York and, as a result, many of our local suppliers need to catch up on production of things such as bread and milk, since they weren’t in operation.

Eggs and milk were the most impossible items to find. In the Elmwood Village, the Lexington Co-op was open and shelves were nicely stocked, except for eggs and ground beef.

The line to enter Wegmans on Amherst Street was out the door Tuesday morning. Darius Melvin of North Buffalo lives a seven-minute walk away.

"It was actually very smooth," he said, about his trip to the grocer. "Yes, there were a lot of people, but the line moved quickly."

The store was short staffed, but it kept shoppers flowing to registers from one continuous line. Shelves were stocked better than expected, except for low inventory on bread, produce, meat and seafoods.

"For the most part, everything went well," Melvin said.

But by early afternoon, Wegmans had announced the Amherst Street store would close at 7 p.m., because it didn't have enough resources to keep the store open. All other Erie and Niagara County Wegmans stores will close at 8 p.m.