Shoplifting losses force Wegmans to shut down self-scanning app

This is why we can't have nice things.

Wegmans will discontinue its SCAN App, which allows shoppers to scan and bag purchases as they move through the store, because too many people have been using it to shoplift.

The company said it's aware the app is popular, but it is losing too much money to keep it going.

"SCAN users have told us they love the app and the convenience it offers. We love it too and have tried many adjustments to keep it. Unfortunately, the losses we are experiencing from this program prevent us from continuing to make it available in its current state," the company said in an email to SCAN customers.

Shoplifting – or shrinkage as it's called in the retail industry – is a known hazard at self-checkout, especially with handheld devices. But retailers generally accept a certain threshold of loss, which is offset by customer satisfaction and lower labor costs.

Whether it's by mistake or on purpose, the most common losses occur when customers fail to scan an item before bagging it or scan the barcode of a less expensive item, according to a report by Loss Prevention Magazine.

The same report warned that a retailer's losses could increase by 33% with a handheld scanning program.

Wegmans declined to answer questions beyond a statement that echoed its email to customers.

Tops Markets uses a similar self-scanning program, which it will keep in use, it said.

"We have found that Tops Shop and Scan has truly enhanced our shoppers' shopping experience by providing a quick, contactless way to shop," said Kathy Sautter, a Tops spokesperson.

It has been able to keep losses manageable so far, she said.

"As with any retail situation, unfortunately theft is a part of an everyday occurrence, however this is carefully monitored by random audits," Sautter said.

Audits randomly check purchases to make sure they were properly scanned.

"These audits maintain the integrity of our ordering system as well as the accuracy of orders being checked out," she said.

Wegmans introduced the SCAN App in 2020, just as Covid was transforming shopping habits. It was available in more than 90 Wegmans stores across the Northeast, including 11 stores in Western New York, according to the chain's website.

"Early in the pandemic, we quickly rolled out our SCAN App to provide a contactless in-store shopping option," the company said in the email.

Customers who got used to the service and will no longer be able to use it have been given a $20 credit as a courtesy.

The app will be disabled Sunday, and then it is back to the checkout line for Wegmans shoppers.