Shea's revives $26M plan for five-story addition with new elevators, concessions, bathrooms

After more than two years of delays because of Covid-19, Shea's Performing Arts Center is reviving plans for a major "strategic expansion and accessibility project" that will bring a five-story addition to the historic theater, with two high-speed elevators, a new entry lobby and additional concessions and bathrooms.

The $26.6 million project, which will be reviewed by the Buffalo Preservation Board on Thursday, represents a major investment by the city's leading theater to address the needs of its aging patrons, while also offering new features and amenities that can draw more events and programs for additional revenues.

The plans by Kideney Architects call for a 36,340-square-foot addition at 439 Pearl that would include a basement expansion and five floors above ground.

In particular, one of the primary goals is to provide two six-stop elevators with elevator lobbies on each floor to make it easier and faster to get to the upper-level seating, while another initiative would offer patrons protection from the weather as they enter from cars. A small number of parking spaces next to the new rear entry would be reserved for accessible parking during events.

Shea's officials also wanted to enhance concessions on floors two through four while taking out the "intrusive" current facilities that don't match the "historic character" of the theatre's lobbies, according to a letter to the city from Joseph Lenahan, principal emeritus of Kideney.

In addition, the project would include significantly expanding the bathrooms to address a long-standing complaint, increasing women's fixtures from 12 to 49 and men's from 24 to 43, while adding five single-use and assisted bathrooms.

Shea's, which has considered such an expansion since at least 2019 when it was first publicly proposed, had hired Kideney and engineering consultants to design the project in February 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic and related shutdown delayed the project until now.

"This is one of many exciting initiatives to be unveiled in the weeks, months, and years ahead that will enhance the long-term viability of Shea’s, while expanding the accessibility and utility of our flagship facility," Shea's said in an emailed statement. "Such an expansion is critical to our organization’s ability to welcome even more visitors and a diverse array of events and gatherings, thereby achieving our mission of bringing the very best of live performances and artistic experiences to the residents of Western New York."

The addition facade would feature cast stone masonry veneer, terra cotta and aluminum composite rain screens, as well as an aluminum-and-glass curtain wall. The steel-and-concrete-frame project would also include:

A new entrance, lobby, covered passenger drop-off waiting area, a "will call" counter, security office, coat room and public bathrooms, all on the first floor, matching up to the theater's foyer level. The building will take up 4,000 square feet while another 4,000 square feet will be covered by the new building above, for a sheltered drive-in.

A new concession area, refreshment bar and public bathrooms on the second floor or mezzanine level. That floor will also contain a new and upgraded Spotlight Lounge and Donors Lounge of 4,200 square feet, with a food preparation area for hors d'oeuvres, a full bar, dedicated bathrooms and table seating for up to 160 people.

A new concessions area, refreshment bar and public restrooms on the third floor, or Balcony Foyer level, along with another 3,400-square-foot multipurpose event space, also with table seating for up to 160 people. This will also offer a coat room, a caterer's workspace for holding and serving food, a sensory friendly or "quiet" room and a mother's room.

A fourth floor, matching up to the rear of the Balcony level, with a smaller concessions area, bathrooms and 5,000 square feet of administrative office space, office reception and conference facilities. This is the only level of the addition that connects directly with the behind-the-house sound and light operations.

Another 1,200 square feet of office space and public bathrooms on the fifth floor, which is mostly for mechanical and electrical equipment. An exit access stair at the east end will connect to the floor below.



