She needs back surgery. ECMC said it wasn't essential. How an Orchard Park woman fought back against Covid restrictions

Jennifer Palaganas needs spinal surgery and, to her, it is essential she have it now.

Ever since a procedure in September, the 42-year-old Orchard Park resident's pain has made it difficult to sit or stand for more than few minutes.

That's what made it so frustrating when she received a call at 2 p.m. Wednesday that her microdiscectomy scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Erie County Medical Center was canceled.

It was among the procedures ECMC decided to postpone in preparation of a state order that limited nonessential elective procedures, starting Thursday, at New York hospitals with limited staffed bed availability.

Feeling like she was in limbo, Palaganas fired off a 450-word email at 11 a.m. Thursday to a few ECMC executives – at least to the ones whose emails she correctly guessed.

Two hours later, her surgery was back on, rescheduled for Tuesday.

"Advocating for yourself, even if that means being pushy, is sometimes the only way you're going to get something," said Palaganas, who works in human resources.