Shanor Lighting showroom getting $1 million overhaul

NOCO will invest about $1 million in renovations at the Shanor Lighting Center and Showroom in Orchard Park.
NOCO acquired Shanor Electric Supply last December, a business which includes the showroom at 3605 North Buffalo Road. Construction is expected to be completed by early fall.
Matt Glynn
