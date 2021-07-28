 Skip to main content
Shanor Lighting showroom getting $1 million overhaul
Shanor Lighting showroom getting $1 million overhaul

NOCO will invest about $1 million in renovations at the Shanor Lighting Center and Showroom in Orchard Park.

NOCO acquired Shanor Electric Supply last December, a business which includes the showroom at 3605 North Buffalo Road. Construction is expected to be completed by early fall. 

Matt Glynn

