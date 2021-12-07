Several hundred WNY health care workers lose jobs as religious vaccine exemptions expire

Unvaccinated WNY health care workers with religious exemptions could soon lose their jobs Health care workers who were previously granted religious exemptions to the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate are losing those exemptions, forcing them to get a valid medical exemption or get vaccinated if they want to keep their jobs.

Following the ruling, New York health care employers started notifying workers of the change in mid-November after receiving guidance from the state Health Department. Across the state, that left 10,985 health care workers with religious exemptions – 1.1% of the New York's total health care workforce – in jeopardy of losing their jobs unless they had a change of heart and opted to get vaccinated.

It appears at least some of them did.

Some got the shot

While Kaleida parted ways with 100 workers Monday, that is lower than the 190 employees who were working there with a religious exemption as of two weeks ago.

The health system had performed a "good faith inquiry" into whether those employees could work remotely. If not, they had to get their first vaccine dose by Sunday. For those who received the first shot of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, they will have to get their second dose by Jan. 4 to keep working at Kaleida.

Catholic Health also was terminating the employment of fewer employees than it had expected in late November.