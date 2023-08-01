Seven development projects in Western New York will receive nearly $5 million in grants from Empire State Development Corp., in the latest round of awards through the Regional Economic Development Council initiative.

The local awards are among 40 projects across the state that received a total of more than $27 million, as part of this year's fourth batch of winners recommended by the regional councils.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

“We continue to make investments lifting up our communities across New York State, and these 40 shovel-ready projects are crucial to boosting economic growth and driving private investment,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

The Western New York projects include:

• $1.9 million for Chautauqua Lake Hospitality's renovation of The Hotel Lenhart into a 40-guest-room hotel in Bemus Point, with private bathrooms, a restaurant and banquet area, aimed at creating a year-round tourist destination.

• $1 million for Wood and Brooks Properties to convert the historic Wood and Brooks piano-key manufacturing complex in the Town of Tonawanda into a development with a construction-trades incubator in first-floor commercial space and 55 apartments on the upper floors. The $23 million project includes an existing six-story building and an adjacent and connected one-story structure, totaling 98,370 square feet.

• $802,970 for the revitalization of the former Sacred Heart Church in Buffalo by Rugo Holdings. The $6.3 million project will include apartments and commercial offices, as well as a community event space.

• $320,000 for Community Services for Every1's Nest project in Niagara County, which will demolish an existing building and construct a six-story mixed-income and mixed-use building in Niagara Falls that meets energy-efficiency and Green Building Design standards. The project will feature 78 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom workforce housing units, plus ground-floor commercial space to be used by the nonprofit to offer job-readiness and workforce development services to Niagara County residents with disabilities and their families, such as pre-vocational services and individualized support employment.

• $250,000 for Savarino Companies' Falconer Square project in Chautauqua County, to renovate two buildings into a mixed-use project. The first building will have more than 40 apartments and first-floor front commercial spaces, while the second will be an attached residential townhome building. The project will also include greenspace and surface parking.

• $245,000 for Oerlikon Balzers' Metco Amherst expansion. The company produces thin-film coatings for semiconductor wafers, and plans to buy and install a new equipment line to expand the coatings' capabilities for military uses where the wafers or machinery is being used "under high stress and in multiple, challenging environments," according to state officials. Oerlikon will also use the new machines to improve the coatings used in making vacuum pumps, medical surgical tools, car and air transportation, energy storage and generation and consumer goods.

• $210,000 for Niagara University to establish a science research lab within the footprint of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus to better integrate research opportunities and STEM-focused workforce development of its undergraduate students with regional partners.