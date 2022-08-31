Settlement leads to scrapping of Gates Circle apartment project

Seeking to head off further development next door, the owner of Canterbury Woods is buying a strip of land next to its Gates Circle facility to ensure that it will be set aside as green space instead of a six-story building that had been approved for the site.

Episcopal Church Home & Affiliates did not say how much it had agreed to pay TM Montante Development to acquire the property at 1299 Delaware Ave., which is next to the Canterbury Woods Gates Circle building. The property is under contract.

But Episcopal Church Home President and CEO Rob Wallace said the nonprofit had expressed interest in the 0.3-acre lot for years, and the complicated deal was part of the settlement stemming from a pair of lawsuits Canterbury Woods had filed against Montante over the Gates Circle redevelopment.

"It’s been a discussion point between the two parties for several years," Wallace said. "Timing is everything in any of those discussions, and the time was right over the last several months to make this deal."

Christian Campos, president of TM Montante, confirmed the sale agreement, and said that “settlement of those lawsuits was a strong consideration as we looked at this deal.” But he said the firm was primarily interested in focusing on other projects to redevelop portions of the former Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital campus, which it is seeking to transform into the Lancaster Square neighborhood.

“Selling 1299 Delaware to Canterbury Woods is the right decision for the Lancaster Square project at this time,” he said. "We’re very excited to be advancing the adaptive reuse of the homeopathic hospital. That has been a primary goal, not just for us, but for the overall community."

Canterbury Woods said the purchase "was not made with additional growth in mind, but rather a focus on maintaining the scenic beauty and tranquility of one of Buffalo's most idyllic locations." The land will be preserved and maintained as green space, the continuing care retirement community said in announcing the acquisition.

With 53 independent senior living apartments and five assisted-living units, the $43 million Canterbury Woods Gates Circle was the first redevelopment at the Gates Circle hospital, which Kaleida Health closed in 2012 and then sold to Montante. Episcopal Church Home announced plans for the new facility in 2013, bought the 1.4-acre property from Montante in 2016, and opened the building in October 2017.

Today, it has 80 residents, and is 95% occupied.

"It's been very, very successful," Wallace said.

But Montante had other plans for the adjacent property. The developer received city approval in May 2017 to construct a six-story building on the sliver of land, with three first-floor retail spaces and 59 market-rate apartments. The 60,000-square-foot project, whose cost was pegged at $15 million, was slated to open by summer 2018, but was not welcomed by Canterbury Woods residents.

However, the project was held up by funding concerns and delays that affected the entire Lancaster Square project. Montante by then had teamed up with Rochester developer Robert C. Morgan, who then became embroiled in a federal mortgage fraud investigation and subsequent prosecution. Until Montante could divest itself from that relationship last summer, it was unable to get financing.

Meanwhile, Canterbury Woods sued Montante twice – once to force the developer to share some of the brownfield tax credits for remediating the site, and once because Montante had allowed a substantial dirt and debris pile to linger near the senior facility, hindering efforts to lease apartments. Montante lost the first lawsuit, and reached out to Canterbury several months ago to settle all the claims through the land sale.