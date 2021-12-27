Servotronics CEO resigns after investigation into claims he made employees visit strip clubs

The top executive at Elma manufacturer Servotronics Inc. has resigned following a nearly six-month internal investigation into his conduct.
Kenneth D. Trbovich resigned as president and CEO and was removed as board chairman, the company announced Monday.
While Servotronics' board conducts a search for a permanent replacement, the company's president and CEO roles will continue to be carried out by other personnel, led by Chief Operating Officer James C. Takacs.
The company's board authorized the internal investigation June 8, when Trbovich was put on administrative leave. That disclosure came one day after a then-employee filed a lawsuit in State Supreme Court in Buffalo, alleging that Trbovich forced male employees to visit brothels and strip clubs and "engage" with prostitutes while on business trips paid for by Servotronics and its subsidiaries.
The employee also accused Trbovich of sexually harassing female contractors.
The top executive at Servotronics Inc. has been placed on paid administrative leave as the Elma manufacturer conducts an internal investigation into allegations that Kenneth D. Trbovich sexually harassed employees and used his company expense account to pay for trips with women.
Shortly after the lawsuit was filed, an attorney representing Trbovich said the accusations in the civil complaint "are ridiculously false and spurious."
Following the investigation, which Servotronics said was undertaken by an independent, outside counsel, Trbovich was informed Dec. 1 that the probe had identified grounds for his termination. The company has not detailed the investigation's findings.
A Dec. 22 meeting was scheduled for the board to hear from Trbovich, but the company said he decided to resign as president and CEO the day before. The board accepted his resignation and removed him as chairman at the meeting last week.
Trbovich remains a director of the company. But Servotronics does not intend to renominate him for election at the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders.
In addition, Trbovich claims he is entitled to a severance payment equal to 2.99 times his average annual compensation, as set forth in his employment agreement, in addition to the reimbursement of certain expenses and the value of lost benefits, according to a filing Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
But the board rejected Trbovich's claim that the company breached the employment agreement. Servotronics said it is classifying Trbovich's termination as a voluntary resignation, for which no severance is due.
Servotronics has two groups, one that designs, develops and manufactures control and components for commercial and government applications, and another unit that designs and makes cutlery, bayonets, pocket knifes and machetes, among other products for commercial and government customers.
The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange.
Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com.