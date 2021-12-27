Servotronics CEO resigns after investigation into claims he made employees visit strip clubs

Following the investigation, which Servotronics said was undertaken by an independent, outside counsel, Trbovich was informed Dec. 1 that the probe had identified grounds for his termination. The company has not detailed the investigation's findings.

A Dec. 22 meeting was scheduled for the board to hear from Trbovich, but the company said he decided to resign as president and CEO the day before. The board accepted his resignation and removed him as chairman at the meeting last week.

Trbovich remains a director of the company. But Servotronics does not intend to renominate him for election at the 2022 annual meeting of shareholders.

In addition, Trbovich claims he is entitled to a severance payment equal to 2.99 times his average annual compensation, as set forth in his employment agreement, in addition to the reimbursement of certain expenses and the value of lost benefits, according to a filing Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

But the board rejected Trbovich's claim that the company breached the employment agreement. Servotronics said it is classifying Trbovich's termination as a voluntary resignation, for which no severance is due.