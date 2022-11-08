Senecas to build and open new cannabis dispensary in Niagara Falls

The Seneca Nation of Indians is getting into the legalized marijuana business.

The Nation's new leadership announced Tuesday that it will build a tribal-owned cannabis dispensary on its sovereign Niagara Territory in the city of Niagara Falls.

The new Nativa Cannabis business – which will be operated through the tribe's Seneca Development entity – will be located at the corner of John Daly Boulevard and Niagara Street, adjacent to the tribe's Seneca One Stop gas station and convenience store. Construction on the 2,500-square-foot building has already begun on the site, with an opening planned for early February 2023.

Cannabis dispensaries have opened across Native American territories in Western New York ahead of the state's legalization program, which is expected to award its first licenses by the end of the year.

The venture is the first cannabis operation by the tribe, which is also planning to build a 90,000-square-foot cultivation facility on Seneca territory in the Southern Tier. That operation will also allow for future expansion based on sales. The Senecas have been working on the combined project for several months with Opus Consulting of Portland, Maine.

“After extensive research and planning, the Seneca Nation is excited to create a new, Nation-owned business in the growing and competitive cannabis market,” said Rickey Armstrong Sr., who was sworn in as the tribe's new president earlier on Tuesday, following last week's election.

“Nativa Cannabis will join our other business enterprises, including our Seneca Resorts & Casinos properties, Seneca One Stop locations, and Seneca Gaming & Entertainment operations, in diversifying and strengthening our Seneca economy and generating much-needed revenue to support and fund critical programs and services for the Seneca people,” Armstrong said.

The Senecas join a growing field of cannabis cultivators and retailers seeking to capitalize on the opening of New York State's adult recreational-use market, which is expected to be the biggest potential new market in the country, with an estimated $2.6 billion in sales by 2027.

The Seneca dispensary will operate seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and will offer a range of products for customers age 21 and older. It will also include a drive-thru window for "verified customers" to pick up orders placed in advance. The operation is expected to employ six to eight people, although both employment and hours of operation could be adjusted based on demand.

State officials are still working to finalize the rules and regulations that will govern the production and sale of marijuana products in New York State. But eager businesses are already lining up to take part in the new sector.

California investor Brad Termini – son of Buffalo developer Rocco Termini – is developing a $300 million "high-tech cannabis campus" in South Buffalo to grow, process, package and distribute cannabis products.

Nativa Cannabis also is the latest development in the past 20 years by the Nation in Niagara Falls, where it opened the Seneca Niagara Casino in the former Niagara Falls Convention & Civic Center on Dec. 31, 2002, after a $100 million renovation project. That later became the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, after the tribe added the 26-story, 604-room hotel tower that is now the tallest structure in the city.

Since then, it completed the $40 million Seneca Arrival experience project and other expansions, and completed its Seneca One Stop gas station and convenience store in December 2016. All told, the tribe says it has spent nearly $1 billion to create its presence in Niagara Falls, where it employs thousands of workers.

It also maintains casinos and other operations in downtown Buffalo and Salamanca.

“Achieving financial sovereignty remains our ultimate priority,” Seneca Nation Treasurer Matthew Pagels said. “The Seneca Nation has proven that, when presented with an opportunity, we can create industry-leading businesses on our territories that deliver substantial economic benefits to our people and to the surrounding region. Nativa Cannabis is the next chapter in our growth.”