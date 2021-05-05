Seneca One lands brewery, plans upper-floor event space

Jemal said Other Half will open as soon as it gets its liquor license for the site, but "hopefully by July." Sean Heidinger, director of business development for Jemal in Buffalo, said the developer is still holding discussions with the brewery about "how to activate the space immediately and in the long-term."

Other Half was founded in Brooklyn in 2014 by Sam Richardson, Matt Monahan and Andrew Burman to "create beers that they wanted to drink from a company that they wanted to be a part of," according to the brewery's website. They now create beers in New York City, but also collaborate with breweries elsewhere.

Besides its original location and a second one in Brooklyn's Domino Park neighborhood, Other Half also has brewery and taproom operations in the Finger Lakes and in Washington, D.C., where it is housed in the former Pappa's Tomato Factory Building that is owned by Jemal.

The arrival of Other Half – not a well-kept secret locally – is one of four retail and vendor announcements that Jemal and his company are finalizing.

They are also negotiating with Nicholas Pitillo, principal and owner of Osteria 166 Restaurant on Franklin Street and OGP Hospitality, about creating a catering space on the 36th floor of the 38-story tower.