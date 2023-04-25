Benderson Development Co. may not be the only deep-pocketed bidder expected to show interest in the struggling McKinley Mall when the Hamburg shopping center comes up for online auction next month.

The Seneca Nation of Indians also says it's interested in bidding, although it's not yet clear why it's interested or what it would do with it.

“The Seneca Nation always looks at strategic opportunities to potentially expand and strengthen our economy," said Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr.

"Economic development is how we fund important services for our people," he said. "The McKinley Mall site in Hamburg could be a unique potential opportunity with many positive attributes that we are interested in exploring.”

The Nation's attorney has formally registered the tribe as a bidder in the three-day auction being conducted May 15-17 by brokers at Newmark, through Real Insight Marketplace, according to a source familiar with the Seneca Nation. That piqued the curiosity of the Town of Hamburg, where the future of the mall is a major concern.

“That is certainly an interesting development,” said Town of Hamburg Supervisor Randy Hoak. “I’m excited at the prospect of the Seneca Nation’s interest in the property. They’ve been a great neighbor to the Town of Hamburg. They’re a large employer in our community, and I’m eager to know what their ideas are for the property.”

A casino would be unlikely, because the tribe's compact with the state would not allow it.

McKinley Mall auction delayed by one month The auction by brokers at Newmark will take place from noon on May 15 through 2:30 p.m. on May 17.

But if the nation acquired the site, it could seek to have the property declared part of sovereign territory – which would allow businesses on the site to operate tax-free.

That would give the site an advantage over other nearby shopping centers if the Senecas were to decide to focus on retail. Stores on the property then would not be subject to sales tax, giving those retailers an 8.75% price advantage over other competitors in the region.

In turn, that could mean serious competition for Florida-based Benderson, which has long been a prominent retail developer in Western New York.

"It’s an inspired initiative," said Burt P. Flickinger III, a Western New York native who is managing director of retail consultancy SRG Insight. "They’re both great bidders, and it’s great for both the McKinley Mall and all the way down the line."

Flickinger thinks Benderson would still come out on top in an auction, because it has more of the retail connections that would be needed, including with companies like Costco that are now eying Western New York more seriously.

"I would think Benderson would still come out ahead and win the bid," Flickinger said. "There's so much more to monetize in the Southtowns, and for Benderson to get bankable leases from triple-A tenants."

The 728,397-square-foot mall, which sits on 75 acres at 3701 McKinley Parkway in Hamburg, is being offered up by Long Island owner Mike Kohan's Kohan Retail Investment Group after less than two years of ownership. Kohan bought it for $8.5 million in summer 2021, after former owner Stoltz Management of Philadelphia defaulted on a $25.8 million loan in 2018.

McKinley Mall auction could give Benderson a second chance to buy it Nearly two years ago, Benderson Development Co. lost out on its bid to acquire the troubled McKinley Mall in Hamburg, after a state judge approved a sale to another suitor. Now it's going to get a second chance – if it wants.

The mall is anchored by J.C. Penney, Barnes & Noble, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond and Old Navy, as well as non-retail uses such as an expanded Sports Academy. But it's still 44% vacant. And Kohan now owes at least $176,069 in town, county and special district taxes that were due Feb. 15.

McKinley is being offered with a minimum starting bid of $3 million. It was supposed to be sold last week, but brokers delayed the auction by a month, citing "administrative reasons" related to documentation. The delay will also allow potential bidders more time to examine the offering, and give the brokers more time to drum up interest. Indeed, that may have already succeeded with the Senecas.

What makes it attractive to the Senecas is the mall's location, close to the Thruway and other amenities and services, and about 30 miles from the nation's Cattaraugus Territory.

However, the tribe does not appear to have specific plans for it yet.

If it's successful with the purchase, the nation would first apply to have the land designated by the federal government as sovereign Native American territory. If that happened, the property and any businesses on it – including retail stores – would not be subject to sales or property taxes.

The Senecas could then pursue a broader residential and retail redevelopment, similar to what Uniland and Douglas Development Corp. are proposing for both Eastern Hills Mall and the Boulevard Mall, respectively. Or the Nation could try to revive the retail business, although it does not have experience running a mall.

"I'm not sure they would expand the depth and range of retail," Flickinger added. "So while there would be some retail development, it would be limited."

What the Nation would not be able to do is open a fourth major Las Vegas-style casino – akin to what it has in Niagara Falls, downtown Buffalo and Salamanca – because it's limited to three such licensed entities under its compact with the state.

But that doesn't mean it couldn't operate a smaller licensed facility within the mall with video lottery terminals – slot machines – as it does in Irving, Salamanca and Cuba.

On the other hand, Benderson also has a natural interest and possibly an inside track to a deal, as well as prior support from the town. The developer already owns the former Macy's and its now-closed home store inside the mall, a 6-acre ring of property near the Dipson movie theater, and the Hobby Lobby on one of the mall's outparcels.

As a result, it has the right – through prior encumbrances and deed restrictions – to reject certain types of projects on the mall property. Benderson previously refused to allow Kohan to lease space in the former Sears store for a self-storage facility, and it denied efforts to bring a used car dealership to another of the mall’s outer parcels once occupied by a Pier 1 store.

And Benderson has a prior record of interest in the mall. When Kohan initially agreed to buy McKinley, Benderson claimed it had tried to make a higher purchase offer but was ignored by Newmark – the same broker now representing Kohan in the auction.

In an affidavit at the time, it asserted that Newmark didn't give it a chance to make an offer, but that it would have paid $10 million – $1.5 million more than Kohan, and close to the assessed value of $10.5 million.