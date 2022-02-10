Send in the Guard: Catholic Health's nursing homes are getting National Guard help

+4 WNY Covid-19 hospitalizations dropping, but long-term challenges will linger for region's hospitals Western New York hospital officials said Tuesday they are cautiously optimistic Covid-19 hospitalizations will continue to decline from a mid-January peak. Still, there are many issues that will linger for months at the area's hospitals – even once the pandemic subsides.

So the arrival of National Guard members to Catholic Health's long-term care facilities could also help its hospitals, said Martin Boryszak, Catholic Health's senior vice president of acute care.

At any given time, he said Catholic Health has had 40 patients in its hospitals who no longer need to be hospitalized but still need a certain level of care. But because Catholic Health can't find enough settings to discharge those patients to, they end up taking up a hospital bed that could be used by another person waiting in the emergency department.

It also creates a financial burden on hospitals, since they do not get reimbursed for a patient once they are medically cleared to be discharged, even if they remain in a hospital bed while waiting for a nursing home bed to open up, Boryszak said.

"This will be a big help for us to get patients out to create additional capacity," he said.

Of Catholic Health's hospitals, Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo is the most capacity strained. Just 16 of its 225 staffed acute care beds, or 7%, were open as of Tuesday, while all of its intensive care unit beds were full, according to state data.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

