Send in the Guard: Catholic Health's nursing homes are getting National Guard help

For the first time since the pandemic began, the National Guard has been called in to help ease a staffing crunch at Catholic Health System's long-term care facilities.
At least a dozen New York National Guard members started arriving Thursday, tasked with helping at Father Baker Manor in Orchard Park, McAuley Residence in Tonawanda and Mercy Nursing Facility at OLV in Lackawanna.
The National Guard members will join the staff as "non-clinical extenders," helping to free up Catholic Health's employees to focus on resident care in the nursing homes.
Catholic Health said they will work in areas such as housekeeping and dietary services – two areas that have been hit hard by staff turnover because of wage pressure from other occupations where pay has been rising in the battle to attract workers.
The National Guard members will be at Catholic Health's nursing homes on a three-week deployment.
“The National Guard Soldiers/Airmen will not be providing direct resident or patient care, but instead will be supporting associates so they can continue providing a high level of care to those who reside in our facilities,” said Tom Gleason, senior vice president of Catholic Health's Home & Community-Based Care division, in a statement.
That state has repeatedly turned to the National Guard, in addition to other military medical teams, to help alleviate some pressure on exhausted health care workers and overburdened facilities, especially during the most recent surge of Covid-19 cases from the Omicron variant.
Erie County Medical Center, for one, previously received help from 12 National Guard members at its Terrace View Long-Term Care Facility, which helped to open up more beds. ECMC also is hosting a 23-member federal Department of Defense medical response team, which arrived in early January and has had its deployment there extended until March 10.
This deployment of help to Catholic Health is part of an announcement Jan. 21 from Gov. Kathy Hochul, when she said the state was deploying 88 non-medical National Guard members across the state.
Help at nursing homes can, in turn, aid hospitals, which have struggled for months with available bed capacity due to staffing challenges, Covid-19 hospitalizations and an inability to discharge patients into settings such as nursing homes and rehabilitation facilities.
When nursing homes have staffing challenges, they can't operate as many beds. That, in turn, prevents hospitals from discharging patients that need to move into long-term care facilities but can't find an open bed.
Western New York hospital officials said Tuesday they are cautiously optimistic Covid-19 hospitalizations will continue to decline from a mid-January peak. Still, there are many issues that will linger for months at the area's hospitals – even once the pandemic subsides.
So the arrival of National Guard members to Catholic Health's long-term care facilities could also help its hospitals, said Martin Boryszak, Catholic Health's senior vice president of acute care.
At any given time, he said Catholic Health has had 40 patients in its hospitals who no longer need to be hospitalized but still need a certain level of care. But because Catholic Health can't find enough settings to discharge those patients to, they end up taking up a hospital bed that could be used by another person waiting in the emergency department.
It also creates a financial burden on hospitals, since they do not get reimbursed for a patient once they are medically cleared to be discharged, even if they remain in a hospital bed while waiting for a nursing home bed to open up, Boryszak said.
"This will be a big help for us to get patients out to create additional capacity," he said.
Of Catholic Health's hospitals, Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo is the most capacity strained. Just 16 of its 225 staffed acute care beds, or 7%, were open as of Tuesday, while all of its intensive care unit beds were full, according to state data.
