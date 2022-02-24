Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand pushes 'Made in America' bill at Buffalo training center visit

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is pushing for a new federal program that would provide federal financial and technical support for domestic manufacturing in local communities.

The Made in America Manufacturing Communities Act introduced this week would help fund training programs like those at Buffalo's Northland Workforce Training Center to prepare residents for careers in precision and advanced manufacturing, Gillibrand said Thursday.

Gillibrand said the Covid pandemic made a trend toward obtaining goods from other countries even worse.

“Covid accelerated our trend of ordering more products to our homes, be it office supplies to work at home, home gyms or even that new couch,” she said. “We need to take action to make sure we are not beholden to the international supply chain for our products.”

She said the new program would be modeled on the Defense Manufacturing Community Support Program, which has provided $25 million a year in Department of Defense grants funding to communities for defense manufacturing research and product development since it was passed in 2019.