Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand pushes 'Made in America' bill at Buffalo training center visit

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is pushing for a new federal program that would provide federal financial and technical support for domestic manufacturing in local communities.
The Made in America Manufacturing Communities Act introduced this week would help fund training programs like those at Buffalo's Northland Workforce Training Center to prepare residents for careers in precision and advanced manufacturing, Gillibrand said Thursday.
Gillibrand said the Covid pandemic made a trend toward obtaining goods from other countries even worse.
“Covid accelerated our trend of ordering more products to our homes, be it office supplies to work at home, home gyms or even that new couch,” she said. “We need to take action to make sure we are not beholden to the international supply chain for our products.”
She said the new program would be modeled on the Defense Manufacturing Community Support Program, which has provided $25 million a year in Department of Defense grants funding to communities for defense manufacturing research and product development since it was passed in 2019.
While U.S. industries have a long history of outsourcing production to other countries to save money, Gillibrand said that doesn’t apply to defense and precision manufacturing, where there’s too much at stake to trust outside sources.
Gillibrand said the Made in America Act would establish public-private partnerships and programs “that fit the unique needs of our communities and their employers” and hinted that Western New York would be a perfect candidate to receive Manufacturing Communities grants.
Gillibrand touted the plan during a stop at the Northland Workforce Training Center, which offers training programs in skills that area employers and manufacturers say are in demand.
“This is a bipartisan bill to strengthen local manufacturing through long-term investment in workforce development and manufacturing,” said Peter DeJesus, president of the Western New York Area Labor Federation.
“America has the greatest workforce there is, but we haven’t been investing in American workers. This bill would level the playing field … by pro-actively educating and training the next generation of workers.”