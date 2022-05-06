Selling high: National Fuel is getting out of the oil drilling business

With crude oil prices at an eight-year high, National Fuel Gas Co. is selling its California oil drilling business to focus on its natural gas production operations closer to home in Pennsylvania.

The sale of the California oil and gas assets to Sentinel Peak Resources California will net National Fuel between $280 million and $310 million, depending on whether oil prices remain above $95 a barrel over the next three years.

David P. Bauer, National Fuel's president and CEO, said with crude oil prices at just under $110 a barrel, this was a good time to sell the California business.

"Given the strength of commodity prices, and the continued growth of [National Fuel's] Appalachian position, the timing was right to pursue a sale," he said.

On a more immediate basis, the proceeds from the sale, which is expected to close at the end of June, will help National Fuel pay down some of its debt at a time when the company also is spending more on its drilling business in Pennsylvania to capitalize on higher natural gas prices.

National Fuel has accelerated its plans to begin production from new wells in Pennsylvania by the addition of a temporary rig crew and the company has increased its capital spending plans by 8% overall, and by about $50 million in its drilling business.

The sale comes at a time when National Fuel already is benefitting from the surge in energy prices. Its profits during the quarter that ended in March jumped by nearly 50% and topped analyst forecasts, largely fueled by a 50% rise in earnings from its oil and gas drilling business.

The surge by the company's drilling business had two drivers: Overall oil and gas production grew by 2%, while the prices National Fuel received for its natural gas rose by 14% after hedging and the price it received for the oil it sold rose by 23%.

With energy prices expected to remain high in the near future, National Fuel raised its earnings guidance by nearly 10% to between $5.70 and $6 a share – an increase of 50 cents per share from its previous forecast.

