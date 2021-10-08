Self-storage, halal market up for Planning Board review

A North Buffalo real estate investor is making a bet that adding self-storage to his commercial and industrial property will pay off.

Troy Gilchrist's Acumen Realty wants to construct a pair of one-story self-storage facilities on part of a property at 142 Botsford Place that he has owned since 2011. One of the buildings would have 3,000 square feet, while the other would be 3,600 square feet.

The $200,000 project, designed by Dean Architects, would also include a paved and fenced-in equipment storage area in back, plus 16 parking spaces.

The 1.09-acre property off Hertel Avenue and behind the Regal Elmwood Center is currently used by contractor A1 Insulation & Coating, but Gilchrist told the Buffalo Zoning Board of Appeals earlier this year that the added investment would generate more income. He already obtained variances for the project, which is expected to take about a year to complete.

The project will be reviewed by the Buffalo Planning Board at 4 p.m. Tuesday.