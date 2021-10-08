 Skip to main content
Self-storage, halal market up for Planning Board review
59 Walden-Zubaidah Halal Market

A rendering of the proposed expansion of the Zubaidah Halal Market at 59 Walden Ave.

 Image courtesy of the Buffalo Planning Board

A North Buffalo real estate investor is making a bet that adding self-storage to his commercial and industrial property will pay off.

Troy Gilchrist's Acumen Realty wants to construct a pair of one-story self-storage facilities on part of a property at 142 Botsford Place that he has owned since 2011. One of the buildings would have 3,000 square feet, while the other would be 3,600 square feet.

142 Botsford

The owner of 142 Botsford wants to put self-storage buildings on his lot.

The $200,000 project, designed by Dean Architects, would also include a paved and fenced-in equipment storage area in back, plus 16 parking spaces.

The 1.09-acre property off Hertel Avenue and behind the Regal Elmwood Center is currently used by contractor A1 Insulation & Coating, but Gilchrist told the Buffalo Zoning Board of Appeals earlier this year that the added investment would generate more income. He already obtained variances for the project, which is expected to take about a year to complete.

The project will be reviewed by the Buffalo Planning Board at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The board also will examine a site plan by Mohammed Gazi and Anjuman Ara, who hope to more than double the size of their Zubaidah Halal Market at 59 Walden Ave. with "a very serious economic investment." That will allow them to store and sell fruit, vegetables, meats, fish and specialty foods from various countries.

Plans by architect Tommaso Briatico call for expanding the 2,448-square-foot first-floor store to 3,959 square feet, while adding a second floor of 3,219 square feet. The existing second-floor apartment would remain, for a total building size of 11,236 square feet.

The $500,000 project, which will also add seven parking spaces, is expected to take six months, and will create four jobs.

Zina Lapi moving Casa Azul to Allen and Elmwood

In six years, restaurateur Zina Lapi has gone from a food truck to the crossroads of Allentown.

Additionally, the board will consider special-use permit applications for:

• Vivian Robinson, owner of La Verdad Cafe, to move her barbeque restaurant and takeout business to the Spirit of Truth Urban Ministry Church kitchen at 115 Gold St. and 116 Davey St., so she can continue operating in the Lovejoy neighborhood after her previous location was put up for sale.

• Ramzi Shairi's Ray Ray's Smoke Shop to operate in a vacant building at 1727 and 1731 Genesee St., as a hookah and vaping establishment.

• Vincenza Lap to operate Casa Azul restaurant inside the former Cantina Loco space at 191 Allen St., with an indoor capacity of 90 seats, occasional indoor live music, and an outdoor private dining patio for 90 people.

• Shawn Engel to operate his Pour Choices restaurant and bar at 107 Abbott Road, with 75 indoor seats, and a covered rear outdoor patio for 25.

• Brianna Renee Bates, owner of DnB Bottles and Cans, to open a bottle and can redemption shop at 1450 Michigan Ave.

