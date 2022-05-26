Seeing need, Oishei Children's Hospital plans $6.7 million high-risk maternity unit

The number of newborn deliveries at Western New York's only freestanding children's hospital has jumped 35% over the last decade, with a significant increase in high-risk deliveries since the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital opened nearly five years ago next to Buffalo General Medical Center.

With that in mind, Oishei is planning to spend nearly $6.7 million to open a high-risk maternity unit: 12 newly constructed private inpatient rooms that would occupy about 11,000 square feet on the hospital's seventh floor.

"As the region's only Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and state-designated Regional Perinatal Center, our hospital provides the most specialized high-quality care for our community's high-risk newborns and their mothers," Oishei President Allegra Jaros said in a statement Thursday. "The much needed expansion will allow us to better care for more high-risk moms before and after delivery, and accommodate the growing number of women who require the comprehensive and complex care services."

Oishei, part of Kaleida Health, submitted its project paperwork to the state Health Department on Tuesday. Information provided to the state indicates the unit will be dedicated for antepartum care, which requires monitoring of both mother and baby that can sometimes last weeks or months.

High-risk moms currently occupy beds throughout the hospital's labor and delivery and mother-baby floors. The state paperwork notes the six high-risk maternity beds used in the labor and delivery unit currently have an average daily census of between seven and nine patients, with overflow into the nine labor and delivery beds.

"To alleviate the occupancy concerns, our plan is for our antepartum patients to be treated in this new specialized unit and no longer overflow into the labor and delivery beds," the information submitted to the state reads.

Oishei had nearly 3,500 newborn deliveries last year.

In addition to opening up space on the existing labor and delivery unit, Oishei said the new high-risk unit should result in shorter wait times for patients moving from the labor and delivery unit to the mother-baby unit, reduce the length of stay for mother and baby and bring together a specialized care team dedicated to the high-risk population.

The seventh floor, which is where the new unit will be built, currently houses pharmacy and pediatric outpatient services, such as infusion, dialysis and echocardiogram (ECHO)/electrocardiogram (EKG).

Oishei said the majority of patient services will remain on the seventh floor with minimal disruptions, though outpatient infusion services will move to the hospital's second floor to be closer to the hospital entrance and parking ramp.

