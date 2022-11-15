Seeing long ER wait times, Niagara Falls hospital making changes

40 hours in the ER? It's not unheard of

By his own admission, Dr. Gerald Gorman is "probably one of the most impatient people ever."

He feels it in line for food or while waiting for an oil change.

So he can only imagine what it is like for people waiting and waiting and waiting in emergency departments across the country, including at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Luckily, as the hospital's chief of emergency services, he is in a position to try to do something about it.

"We all do sympathize with people waiting and trying to get seen in the ER," he said. "It's not an easy thing to navigate. We get it, but, you know, we're doing the best we can. We're trying to do everything we can to be good stewards of the hospital and community and treat the patients as best we can."

That is why the hospital recently made the shift to a more structured program that involves a "fast-track" physician assistant who will work with the triage nurse in the emergency room, with the goal of expediting care and getting people moving through faster. By getting more providers out into the waiting room, the hope is a patient's care plan can begin sooner.

It is a concept already used at many other hospitals, and Gorman said Niagara Falls Memorial will continue to evaluate its program and make tweaks in the weeks ahead.

'Just sitting out in the waiting room'

It is a heck of a situation playing out in emergency departments right now.

At Niagara Falls, for instance, the emergency department volume is not back to where it was in 2019. In fact, it is probably still 15% off from pre-pandemic levels, Gorman noted.

So how are waits worse than ever?

For one – and you probably already guessed it – emergency departments are feeling the health care staffing pinch, meaning fewer workers are scrambling to handle the volume coming in the door.

Second, the Niagara Falls emergency department is seeing sicker, and more difficult-to-discharge, patients.

"The number of beds in the ER are being occupied for three to four to five times longer than what they were," Gorman said. "So you're not turning them over. So what that left was just a huge amount of patients – the poor people just sitting out in the waiting room, waiting to be seen."

Niagara Falls Memorial is hoping the ongoing changes will help chip away at wait times, but it won't be an overnight fix, and more improvements could come.

But it can't continue the way it is – as this comment from Gorman illustrates: "It's not unusual, especially on the weekends, to have patients in the ER, you know, 40, 50, 60 hours."

And that's if they stick around to be seen.

A new partner

Starting Dec. 1, Rochester-based Delphi Healthcare will become the new emergency medicine provider at Niagara Falls Memorial, replacing the outgoing Keystone Healthcare.

Under the agreement, Delphi will provide the hospital with emergency room physicians and practitioners. Matt Huntington, Delphi's chief operating officer, said the company plans to maintain the hospital's existing emergency room medical professionals, including Gorman, and "build from there, as needed."

While the logistical changes in the hospital's emergency department were already in the works before the change to Delphi, Gorman and Huntington said the Rochester provider is supportive of the concept.

"That process allows orders to be placed quickly so while a patient may be triaged and go back to the waiting room, we can initiate the necessary tests to start working up a patient quickly," Huntington said.

Elsewhere, Delphi also will become the new emergency medicine provider at Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center in Pennsylvania, effective Dec. 1.

New CEO at Bertrand Chaffee

There is yet another new CEO at a Western New York hospital.

Teresa Donohue, chief financial officer of Bertrand Chaffee Hospital and Jennie B. Richmond Nursing Home, is taking over the CEO job at the Springville health care operation. She succeeds Nils Gunnersen, who is retiring at the end of 2022 after a 14-year run at the helm of Bertrand Chaffee.

Donohue has been at Bertrand Chaffee since 2009, and manages hospital and nursing home finances, billing and information technology services.

The 24-bed hospital serves residents of southern Erie, Wyoming and northern Cattaraugus counties, seeing roughly 78,000 patient visits annually. In 2020, Bertrand Chaffee recorded net income of $5.5 million on about $25.7 million in revenue, according to its latest annual report.

