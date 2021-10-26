See what Douglas Jemal has planned for the Statler and the Skyway Loop

Developer Douglas Jemal can proceed with his $150 million plan to restore the glory of the legendary Statler Building, converting the rest of the 18-story landmark into 334 apartments and a boutique hotel with 183 rooms.
At the same time, his Douglas Development Corp. can start work on constructing a nine-story mixed-use building on a current city-owned parking lot surrounded by a highway loop – in a design that one Buffalo Planning Board member likened to "a shot out of a 'Fast & Furious' movie."
The Statler
Jemal – who purchased the Statler from the estate of Mark Croce after the entrepreneur-turned-developer died in a helicopter crash – intends to complete the renovation and restoration that Croce started. Jemal plans a blend of banquet and event space, apartments, hotel rooms, shops and 700 interior parking spaces spread across five floors.
His plan for the 800,000-square-foot complex at 107 Delaware Ave. will start with 100,000 square feet of event space on the basement, ground floor and mezzanine levels, and 25,000 square feet of retail space on the ground or lobby floor. That will include ballrooms, meeting rooms, lounges, bars, shops, offices and other amenities, all on the lower floors that Croce had already started with.
Then Jemal will proceed with 288 regular apartments on the fifth through eighth and 12th through 16th floors, plus 46 larger penthouse apartments on the top two floors. In between, he'll create a three-story hotel with 61 historic hotel rooms on each floor.
But it's the parking that's the most unique feature – and the aspect that the Planning Board had sought more information about when Jemal first brought the project for approval last month.
"I won't say it's weird, but it's different," said board chair James Morrell.
Cars will access the building from a pair of ramps on the north side of the building, along Mohawk Street, with one leading down to the basement and the other leading upstairs. Vehicles will wind a convoluted path through portions or all of the next five floors, including an exterior rooftop section on the third floor in back.
Support Local Journalism
61 Terrace
Meanwhile, adjacent to his Seneca One tower, Jemal will spend $42 million to reuse a decidedly unattractive city-owned parking lot within the Skyway ramp at 61 Terrace. That's where he plans to erect a five-story parking ramp with four floors of apartments on top, in what is referred to as "a donut."
It would include 148 apartments and 300 parking spaces, and would feature a mixture of building materials, colors and designs "so there isn't a monolith-looking building," said Jemal's attorney, Lindsey Haubenreich. "This does not look like your typical parking structure. It's broken up nicely, to be pleasing."
The project had come before the board previously, but required zoning variances and a special-use permit from the Common Council, which were approved. Planning Board members also wanted to see the final materials and colors.
"It’s a really handsome building. It shouldn’t be inside that ramp," said board member Michael Rembis. "It’ll make the area more walkable, too."
New Alliance
The Planning Board also gave approval for New Alliance Assembly, a Christian congregation, to construct a new church building and sanctuary on vacant land at 413 Sherman St., where a former church was demolished four years ago, leaving only its tower remaining.
In other matters, the Planning Board recommended approval by the Common Council of special-use permits to allow:
- Sinatra & Co. Real Estate to set up a coin-operated laundromat and wash-and-fold facility in a vacant former basement laundry space at 197 Summer St., where the developer plans to create eight market-rate apartments and one affordable unit in what used to be the American Cancer Society's Hope Lodge until it closed in 2017.
- Hatem Hassan to relocate his Sunrise Liquors business from 473 Michigan Ave. to a former office space at 485 Michigan Ave., while taking down the former store to create more parking.