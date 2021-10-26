See what Douglas Jemal has planned for the Statler and the Skyway Loop

Then Jemal will proceed with 288 regular apartments on the fifth through eighth and 12th through 16th floors, plus 46 larger penthouse apartments on the top two floors. In between, he'll create a three-story hotel with 61 historic hotel rooms on each floor.

But it's the parking that's the most unique feature – and the aspect that the Planning Board had sought more information about when Jemal first brought the project for approval last month.

"I won't say it's weird, but it's different," said board chair James Morrell.

Cars will access the building from a pair of ramps on the north side of the building, along Mohawk Street, with one leading down to the basement and the other leading upstairs. Vehicles will wind a convoluted path through portions or all of the next five floors, including an exterior rooftop section on the third floor in back.

61 Terrace

Meanwhile, adjacent to his Seneca One tower, Jemal will spend $42 million to reuse a decidedly unattractive city-owned parking lot within the Skyway ramp at 61 Terrace. That's where he plans to erect a five-story parking ramp with four floors of apartments on top, in what is referred to as "a donut."