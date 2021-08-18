Second Sonic location opens next week in North Buffalo

Patience rewarded as Sonic booms By the time the long-awaited Sonic Drive-In in Cheektowaga opened its doors at noon Thursday, there were more than 50 people waiting at the door, 110 vehicles lined up in the parking lot and more customers arriving every

Sonic Drive-In will open its much anticipated second location in North Buffalo on Monday.

Located at 1876 Elmwood Ave., it is situated at the corner of Elmwood and Hertel Avenues. It can seat 85 people in addition to its drive-up stalls and drive-thru.

Sunday, in advance of the grand opening, the Cheektowaga Sonic Drive-In will hold a "pay what you want" day to raise funds for P.U.N.T Pediatric Cancer Collaborative.

From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, customers can choose their own price. All proceeds will go to the charity. The restaurant is located at 3601 Union Road in Cheektowaga.

When Sonic in Cheektowaga opened in 2015, more than 100 customers lined up for its 8 a.m. opening. It was the biggest opening day of any Sonic store, according to owner Kevin DiPirro.

