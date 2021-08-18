 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Second Sonic location opens next week in North Buffalo
0 comments

Second Sonic location opens next week in North Buffalo

Support this work for $1 a month
Sonic Drive-In (copy)

Sonic's second location will open Monday in North Buffalo.

 News file photo
Patience rewarded as Sonic booms

Patience rewarded as Sonic booms

By the time the long-awaited Sonic Drive-In in Cheektowaga opened its doors at noon Thursday, there were more than 50 people waiting at the door, 110 vehicles lined up in the parking lot and more customers arriving every

Sonic Drive-In will open its much anticipated second location in North Buffalo on Monday.

Located at 1876 Elmwood Ave., it is situated at the corner of Elmwood and Hertel Avenues. It can seat 85 people in addition to its drive-up stalls and drive-thru.

Sunday, in advance of the grand opening, the Cheektowaga Sonic Drive-In will hold a "pay what you want" day to raise funds for P.U.N.T Pediatric Cancer Collaborative.

From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, customers can choose their own price. All proceeds will go to the charity. The restaurant is located at 3601 Union Road in Cheektowaga.

When Sonic in Cheektowaga opened in 2015, more than 100 customers lined up for its 8 a.m. opening. It was the biggest opening day of any Sonic store, according to owner Kevin DiPirro.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Five situations where you shouldn't use your credit card

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Discount Diva: For ice chewers, here's how to get that good ice
Business Local

Discount Diva: For ice chewers, here's how to get that good ice

  • Updated

There are two kinds of people in this world: people who look at ice cubes as a way to cool their drinks, and people who look at ice cubes as a food group. There is no more discerning consumer than an ice chewer. Once we’ve tracked down good ice, we will drive miles daily to secure it. The true

Lining up for store openings: It's not just a Buffalo thing
Business Local

Lining up for store openings: It's not just a Buffalo thing

  • Updated

A new kind of Tim Hortons opened in Toronto Thursday, and people lined up around the corner to get a double double at the new upscale Innovation Cafe. Wait, you mean waiting outside a store for hours isn’t just a Buffalo thing? Every time a new store comes to town, Western New Yorkers come from far and wide –

Entertainment

Can super-fan campaigns lure chain stores to Buffalo?

  • Updated

There are two kinds of people in Western New York: people who line up outside of new chain restaurants on opening day, and people who make fun of people who line up outside of new chain restaurants on opening day. ¶ Say what you will, some Western New Yorkers are passionate about their favorite brands. They are devoted to

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News