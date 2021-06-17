Second Serendipity Labs location coming to Fountain Plaza

"I knew of those guys. We talked about a second location," Ciminelli said. "We've been investigating co-working for a while."

The developer said the new Serendipity would take up one floor of the north tower at the former KeyCenter complex, with about 21,000 square feet of space. That's slightly larger than the one at Seneca One, where the floor plates are 18,000 square feet. But the exact location is still in flux, because Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. must first determine if other tenants in the building may need to expand their own space.

Additionally, Ciminelli is incorporating a new conference center and meeting area into the renovated lobby of the complex, for use not only by Serendipity occupants but also by other building tenants. That's part of his effort to open up the lobby, to use it for events and other programs.

"You wonder how much tenants use their conference and training rooms," he said. "They can use this on an as-needed basis."

In contrast, there's no separate conference space for Serendipity at Seneca One because the tower already has a large multiroom conference center in the building.