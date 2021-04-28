Second Crowley Avenue parcel sold to Enterprise Folding Box

Uniland had planned to develop a 42,000-square-foot light industrial and warehouse facility for use as a logistics hub for the International Trade Gateway Organization.

But the developer switched recently to a ground-mounted solar farm instead after concluding late last year that the ground could not support a bigger project without a deep foundation and a thick structural slab floor, which would drive up costs and make the project financially unworkable.

BUDC officials noted in a memo that it had been marketing the site for sale for many years without success, because "poor soil and site conditions have made it difficult" to attract a buyer, especially when compared to other parcels at the South Buffalo business park. A prospective buyer in 2013 had drawn the same conclusions as Uniland after conducting its own due diligence eight years ago.

So BUDC felt the Uniland deal is the best it can do, while putting the former brownfield site back to "productive commercial use" and generating taxes after years of exemptions, the agency said in the memo.