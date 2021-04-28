Second Crowley Avenue parcel sold to Enterprise Folding Box

A growing pizza-box maker in the Riverside neighborhood is expanding its facility.
The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. has approved the sale of a small adjacent parcel on Crowley Avenue with an aging structure that already shares a wall with the neighboring manufacturer.
BUDC agreed to sell part of 308 Crowley to Enterprise Folding Box Co. for $90,000, after determining the price to be reasonable even though an independent appraisal in November valued the property at $110,000.
The 0.655-acre parcel is part of a larger former manufacturing and brownfield property that BUDC acquired in June 2018. It includes a vacant two-story cinder block building that abuts Enterprise's facility at 75 Isabelle St.
If not for the sale, the building would likely have been included with partial demolition of other dilapidated structures on the Crowley site in preparation for cleanup and redevelopment, said BUDC Executive Vice President Rebecca Gandour.
The deal has been under discussion for the past year, since Enterprise in February 2020 acquired a larger 0.91-acre piece of the same property. After that earlier deal, the company expressed interest in buying more for its expansion.
Solar farm site sold
Separately, BUDC also deemed the sale of 255 Ship Canal Parkway at the Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park to Uniland Development Co. for $509,000 to be appropriate, despite an independent appraisal of that 20.344-acre parcel by GAR Associates for $510,000, and a pending lawsuit.
Uniland had planned to develop a 42,000-square-foot light industrial and warehouse facility for use as a logistics hub for the International Trade Gateway Organization.
But the developer switched recently to a ground-mounted solar farm instead after concluding late last year that the ground could not support a bigger project without a deep foundation and a thick structural slab floor, which would drive up costs and make the project financially unworkable.
BUDC officials noted in a memo that it had been marketing the site for sale for many years without success, because "poor soil and site conditions have made it difficult" to attract a buyer, especially when compared to other parcels at the South Buffalo business park. A prospective buyer in 2013 had drawn the same conclusions as Uniland after conducting its own due diligence eight years ago.
So BUDC felt the Uniland deal is the best it can do, while putting the former brownfield site back to "productive commercial use" and generating taxes after years of exemptions, the agency said in the memo.
However, Sonwil Distribution Center, which already operates one warehouse at Buffalo Lakeside and is building another, also offered to buy the property for $28,000 per acre – above the $25,000 per acre price represented by both Uniland's deal and the appraisal. But that nonbinding letter of intent came in only two months ago, BUDC noted, well after the property was already under contract. Sonwil is suing to block the deal.