Seat licenses will help fund construction of Buffalo Bills stadium. Fans wonder: At what cost?

The Bills have said a price range for PSLs has not yet been determined by the team.

But potential seat license prices of up to $7,000 for some season ticket holders and even higher prices for club and suite season ticket holders have been discussed as possibilities during these fan listening sessions, according to two fans who attended one of the sessions.

Those kind of prices have some fans concerned.

“People are already putting in a lot of money to have these season tickets,” said Ryan Stang, who owns and operates an insurance company and has six Bills season tickets in Section 137. “I’m doing this because I truly enjoy bringing people together for the Bills, especially now that we have this newfound energy. But at the end of the day, we deserve better as a community, as taxpayers and as Bills fans.”

In Buffalo, early ideas floated in the fan focus groups indicate the seat licenses could be perpetual and transferable, meaning they will not need to be renewed, at least for the length of the 30-year lease agreement, and could be resold to a third party.