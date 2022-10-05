Seal & Design plans expansion in Clarence

A Clarence-based manufacturer of industrial gaskets, seals and O-rings is expanding its facility with more back-office and warehouse space after landing a major client with big orders.

Eight years after it nearly doubled the size of its facility, Seal & Design wants to add about 3,200 square feet to its complex. The company, which employs 113 at salaries of $35,000 to $100,000, plans to add 15 full-time and three part-time workers.

It intends to renovate 1,600 square feet of existing space for its production managers and production engineering staff so they can work more efficiently in operating the plant and managing larger projects, while also adding a 1,650-square-foot lunch room and 1,500 square feet of storage.

It's asking the Clarence Industrial Development Agency to support the $1.475 million expansion project with $35,000 in sales tax breaks and even more valuable property breaks. The Clarence IDA will hold a public hearing on the application at 8:25 a.m. Oct. 20 in Clarence Town Hall.

Founded in 1988 and owned by President Dean S. Penman, Seal & Design makes gaskets and seals for the aerospace, HVAC, automotive, industrial pump, electrical and medical industries.

The company said it has received larger orders from an auto battery manufacturer that will generate 5% growth in sales over the next three years. To handle that growth, it needs to add staff and enhance its management offices, while stocking more products in-house.

"If the project is not financially assisted by the Clarence IDA, it will slow growth at the facility," potentially resulting in the loss of that larger customer because Seal & Design would be constrained on space and efficiency.

Located at 4015 Casilio Parkway, the current facility was built in 1996, with 15,000 square feet for office space, warehouse and manufacturing. The company added 18,000 square feet of additional storage and production space in 2002, another 11,000 in 2011 and then 40,000 in 2015.

The project already has received municipal site plan approval, and officials hope to start work in early November, and finish by the end of March.