Schumer urges Siemens Energy to sell Olean plant to protect jobs

Sen. Charles Schumer on Monday urged Siemens Energy to sell its Olean plant to another manufacturer that would stave off planned massive job cuts.

"Siemens must do right by the community and make sure that any manufacturer they sell to will commit to keeping steelworker jobs in Olean," Schumer said.

Siemens Energy has listed its Olean campus for sale for $7.5 million. The site consists of nearly 1 million square feet of space.

The company earlier this year outlined plans to cut 421 manufacturing jobs at the Cattaraugus County site through June 2022, when manufacturing operations there would end.

Siemens Energy also disclosed plans to cut 45 corporate jobs, but pledged to keep operating its Olean site as a "center of competence" for turbocompressor technology, with about 360 employees.

Siemens Energy spokeswoman Stacia Licona was not available for comment on Monday. In June, Licona told the Olean Times Herald that the property listing didn't mean the remaining jobs would move out of Olean, and that the company was listing the entire site for sale to maintain options for both Siemens Energy and potential buyers.

Matt Glynn

