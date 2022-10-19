 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Schumer urges Edwards Vacuum to consider STAMP for project

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer is urging Edwards Vacuum to consider a business park in Genesee County for a future manufacturing project.

Schumer made his pitch for STAMP, short for the Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, which is near Batavia, in a phone call to Edwards' president, Geert Follens.

Edwards has a warehouse in Sanborn. Schumer said Wednesday the company is considering "onshoring" manufacturing from overseas. Edwards makes high-tech vacuum equipment that supports the semiconductor industry.

Sen. Charles Schumer

Sen. Charles Schumer is making a pitch for STAMP. (News file photo)

"Leading Western New York sites like STAMP offer a major opportunity for companies like Edwards Vacuum that are looking to grow by plugging them into Upstate New York’s rapidly growing semiconductor industry," Schumer said in a statement.

Micron Technologies recently announced plans to invest up to $100 billion in a chip-making plant outside Syracuse that is expected to create 9,000 jobs. STAMP has been attempting to attract a semiconductor industry project of its own, but without success.

Matt Glynn

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

OPEC Trims Oil Demand Outlook, Cuts Production by 2M B/D

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News