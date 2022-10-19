Schumer urges Edwards Vacuum to consider STAMP for project

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer is urging Edwards Vacuum to consider a business park in Genesee County for a future manufacturing project.

Schumer made his pitch for STAMP, short for the Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park, which is near Batavia, in a phone call to Edwards' president, Geert Follens.

Edwards has a warehouse in Sanborn. Schumer said Wednesday the company is considering "onshoring" manufacturing from overseas. Edwards makes high-tech vacuum equipment that supports the semiconductor industry.

"Leading Western New York sites like STAMP offer a major opportunity for companies like Edwards Vacuum that are looking to grow by plugging them into Upstate New York’s rapidly growing semiconductor industry," Schumer said in a statement.

Micron Technologies recently announced plans to invest up to $100 billion in a chip-making plant outside Syracuse that is expected to create 9,000 jobs. STAMP has been attempting to attract a semiconductor industry project of its own, but without success.