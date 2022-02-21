Schumer calls for cap on 'outrageous' cost of insulin for diabetes

When Emily Dickey of Lancaster was diagnosed with diabetes at age 5 in 2008, the scariest part for her parents was learning to monitor their daughter's blood sugar 24/7 and give her daily shots of insulin to keep her healthy.

Today at age 19, Emily fills her own insulin pump every three days, and her parents’ biggest fear is how she’ll be able to pay for her treatment in adulthood.

Over the past decade, Emily and other diabetes patients across the nation have seen the price of their essential treatment drug skyrocket from $35 a month to $300 to $600 per month on average, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Monday in Buffalo.

Emily and her parents, Edward and Ellen Dickey, joined Schumer at the State University of New York at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences to promote a bill that would reduce "the outrageously high price of a monthly dose of insulin” for diabetes patients, Schumer said.

Schumer’s Democratic colleague, U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, introduced the Affordable Insulin Now Act last week and Schumer pledged to call for a senate vote to approve it in March. The bill would cap the out-of-pocket cost for insulin at $35 per month for all Americans.