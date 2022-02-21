Schumer calls for cap on 'outrageous' cost of insulin for diabetes

When Emily Dickey of Lancaster was diagnosed with diabetes at age 5 in 2008, the scariest part for her parents was learning to monitor their daughter's blood sugar 24/7 and give her daily shots of insulin to keep her healthy.
Today at age 19, Emily fills her own insulin pump every three days, and her parents’ biggest fear is how she’ll be able to pay for her treatment in adulthood.
Over the past decade, Emily and other diabetes patients across the nation have seen the price of their essential treatment drug skyrocket from $35 a month to $300 to $600 per month on average, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Monday in Buffalo.
Emily and her parents, Edward and Ellen Dickey, joined Schumer at the State University of New York at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences to promote a bill that would reduce "the outrageously high price of a monthly dose of insulin” for diabetes patients, Schumer said.
Schumer’s Democratic colleague, U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock of Georgia, introduced the Affordable Insulin Now Act last week and Schumer pledged to call for a senate vote to approve it in March. The bill would cap the out-of-pocket cost for insulin at $35 per month for all Americans.
“Insulin is a life-saver, but the cost has been rising up to 17% a year since 2012, and it keeps going up,” Schumer said. “Enough is enough. We need to take action so that people with diabetes don’t have to make the impossible decision of putting food on the table or paying for insulin.”
More than 23 million Americans have diabetes, including 1.7 million New Yorkers and 128,000 in Western New York alone. Many of these patients rely daily on insulin, a naturally occurring hormone that is absent in diabetics with life-threatening consequences.
Schumer on Monday held up a small vial representing 10 ml. of insulin.
“This tiny bottle costs $600 a month for many patients,” he said. “The average cost to patients is $13,724 a year … It has gone through the roof. Why?”
Schumer said studies estimate that as many as 1 in 4 Americans now ration their insulin by skipping doses, which is extremely dangerous. In New York, Black adults with diabetes are almost twice as likely to die than their white or Hispanic counterparts. Diabetes is the eighth leading cause of death in the United States.
Schumer and Dr. Steve Lipshultz, Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at the Jacobs School, said there is no reason for manufacturers to vastly overcharge for insulin, which has been in use for over 100 years and is no longer subject to patents or research costs.
Lipshultz said that of 23 million people with diabetes, nearly 220,000 are children and adolescents. UBMD physicians treat more than 1,000 young people throughout Western New York at the Integrated Pediatric Diabetes Center run by the Jacobs School, UBMD and Oishei Children’s Hospital, he said.
Most of those children suffer from Type 1 diabetes – often called “juvenile diabetes” – caused by the pancreas failing to produce insulin, Lipshultz said.
“For kids with Type 1 diabetes, if they can’t get insulin, they die,” he said. “More than half of the children we treat come from low-income households, and two-thirds rely on Medicaid for their health care. At the same time, health care costs for patients with diabetes are now three times higher than for other patients.
"From 2002 to 2013, the price of insulin tripled, and out-of-pocket costs for patients doubled during the same period. There’s an additional burden for patients without insurance or who have high deductibles or high co-pays – and many of our children come from families fitting this description.”
Lipshultz said a quarter of all diabetes patients say the cost of the drug is their greatest barrier to controlling their blood sugar levels, which can lead to loss of vision, loss of limbs or even loss of life.
Emily’s father, Edward Dickey, said insulin cost less and it was easier to obtain better insurance coverage when Emily was first diagnosed. Now she needs three vials per month at higher cost and reduced coverage.
“Early on, our cost for insulin was minimal,” Ed Dickey said. “Now we have a high-deductible plan, so at the beginning of the year, I write a check for her first three vials in January for $900.”
The cost goes down once they meet the deductible.
“The reality is, the cost is $900 for a one-month supply,” he said.
With Emily now a freshman at UB, her parents fear that as an adult, she’ll face decisions about her own health and insurance that could hold her back. At the rate insulin costs are rising, her father said he worries she might have to go on disability in order to get her treatment covered.
Emily, whose family has been involved with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation since her diagnosis, noted that insulin was discovered in 1923 by Canadian scientist Frederick Banting, who felt it was unethical to apply for a patent for such a life-saving drug and instead sold it to the University of Toronto for only $1.
In recent years, “the cost of insulin has increased by only 50% for manufacturers, but for me it has gone up over 250%,” she said.
“I am very fortunate to have insurance, but I know several people who were able to cross the border into Canada to get their monthly insulin for $25,” she added. “This should be appalling to all Americans.”