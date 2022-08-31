Buffalo is one of the big winners in the Biden administration's Build Back Better Challenge, securing $25 million in a competitive process that pitted Western New York against hundreds of U.S. cities in the battle to be selected as a tech hub, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Wednesday.

And it was stiff competition: A field of more than 500 applicants was narrowed to 60 finalists in December, and Buffalo on Wednesday was announced as one of the 21 cities to win grants of anywhere from $25 million to $100 million.

"This portends a great future for Buffalo in terms of jobs and in terms of tech," Schumer said. "The combination of what M&T Bank has done in making that a center for tech with 1,000 employees, and the fact that we're near Toronto, which is the Canadian center for tech, all of this bodes so well for the area, and it's one of the reasons we were able to get the grant."

For the Buffalo Niagara region, the program offers the chance to jump-start the region's undersized tech sector, building on what's already here such as M&T's innovation center in Seneca One and providing a shot in the arm in its efforts to bolster innovation, workforce development and infrastructure.

Schumer, who said the funds should be "available very soon," said the award will help the region train more than 1,600 workers for careers in manufacturing and tech by building a more diverse workforce, with a particular focus on providing opportunities to East Buffalo residents.

The funds will develop the Northland Corridor, renovating two industrial buildings, creating a clean energy microgrid to power the campus and supporting manufacturing training programs at Buffalo Manufacturing Works, he said.

"I actually lobbied the president on this when he and I flew up to Buffalo right after the shooting," Schumer said, "and I said nothing is going to make the pain of the shooting go away, but this at least will give people some hope that there are real ladders up in their communities."

In its proposal to the U.S. Economic Development Administration, part of the U.S. Commerce Department, the five-county Western New York Regional Economic Development Council laid out its vision for the Western New York Advanced Manufacturing Cluster.

According to a five-page summary posted online, advanced manufacturing represents 10% of the regional economy today, employing 61,360 workers across nearly 1,600 firms that paid an average wage of about $85,500 in 2020. And yet, the summary noted, it's an industry increasingly threatened by hard-to-fill jobs, an aging workforce, looming retirements and low racial diversity.

Using the tech hub grant to train workers in East Buffalo could help ease those hiring challenges.

"The proposed projects will create higher-paying jobs, grow the economy, generate wealth, increase economic equity and inclusion, and support innovation and entrepreneurship," the coalition said in its proposal.

Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, said the grant reflects well on Buffalo's Northland Workforce Training Center, which will provide job training funded under the program.

"I think this is a demonstration of the Department of Commerce's confidence in the Northland Workforce Training Center to continue preparing Western New Yorkers for jobs that will be in demand in our region and throughout the country," Higgins said.

Local institutions that backed the council's proposal for the federally funded advanced manufacturing cluster include the University at Buffalo, Invest Buffalo Niagara, Buffalo Manufacturing Works, Northland Workforce Training Center, Goodwill of Western New York and the Buffalo Urban Development Corp.

The Build Back Better Challenge is part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that Congress passed in spring 2021 to help the nation recover from the economic ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic. The challenge's goal was to divide $1 billion among 20 to 30 communities nationwide to rebuild their economies so they'll be more resilient amid future economic disruptions.

Schumer said he made an intense push for Buffalo to be named a tech hub, efforts that included lobbying Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and visiting the Northland Workforce Training Center this spring to talk about what winning the award would do for the city.

He believes the tech hub award can help revitalize East Buffalo while training needed workers in high-end manufacturing.

"It's going to help pave the way for us to become a tech center," he said.