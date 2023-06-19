Western New York has what advanced manufacturing companies want: water, power and a trained manufacturing workforce.

Now what it needs is federal investment and shovel-ready sites, and that's what they would get from legislation proposed by Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer.

The proposed Onshore Act would provide $100 million per year for five years through the Economic Development Administration to bolster site readiness with utility infrastructure, workforce development, distribution and logistics at sites throughout the state.

"It solves the chicken and egg problem that municipalities and companies have faced for years when it comes to locating critical industries, like semiconductors supply chains and advanced manufacturing," Schumer said Monday at Renaissance Commerce Park in Lackawanna on the former Bethlehem Steel site.

Western New York is "primed to lead the way" in bringing jobs back from overseas, he said.

Schumer pointed to Renaissance Commerce Park as proof that infrastructure investment and developing shovel-ready sites work to attract business.

"This was once the lifeblood of Buffalo, but those jobs were lost to offshoring, and now we're seeing new life," Schumer said.

Erie County and New York State have spent 10 years and nearly $50 million buying land, cleaning it up, moving rail lines and laying the groundwork for development to make that possible, and it has spurred more than $100 million in private investment in return.

The once-empty Bethlehem Steel site is now home to Sucro Sourcing's $19 million sugar refinery, Welded Tube of Canada's $48 million facility and TMP Technologies' $22.7 million factory, among others.

"When we talk about investments in our communities, they don't come with 25,000 jobs like they once did, but they come with 1,000 jobs, 600 jobs, 2,000 jobs," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. "What we're shooting for at the Renaissance Commerce Park is to create an environment where we're not going to have 25,000 jobs with one company, but we could have 1,500, we could have 700."

The Onshore Act is sponsored by Sen. Mark Kelly, a Democrat from Arizona, and Sen. J.D. Vance, a Republican from Ohio. It builds on Schumer's CHIPS and Science Act, aimed at lowering the cost of domestic manufacturing, strengthening supply chains and countering China's hold on manufacturing, especially in nanotechnology, clean energy, quantum computing and artificial intelligence.

"The investments that are made, especially by the federal government, with regard to the CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act are taking hold because the companies are coming," Poloncarz said.