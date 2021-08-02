Schmidt's Collision owner sells Depew facility to franchise operator

Days after completing the sale of three downtown Buffalo properties to a pair of developers, the owner of Schmidt's Collision & Glass has sold his family's auto body shop in Depew to the general manager who already runs that location.

Mark Schmidt sold the 16,000-square-foot shop at 4800 Broadway – along with the business and the name – to Nick Pera and Maryann Beres-Pera for $1.4 million, according to Howard Hanna Commercial broker Gregory Zadrozny. The deal includes an adjacent parcel at 5404 Transit Road that the Schmidt family had acquired years ago, with additional parking along with a small six-unit apartment building.

Pera has been operating the Broadway facility for the past seven years.

Schmidt said he recruited Pera from Carubba Collision, brought him into the company as an assistant manager, promoted him and then moved him over to Broadway. He's been using the Schmidt name under a license, but now owns the brand, along with the Rustop rust-prevention business.

Schmidt said he had also received preliminary offers or interest from both Towne Automotive Group and Gabe's Collision.