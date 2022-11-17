Scannell retiring as Moog CEO with company on solid footing

Moog Inc. is preparing for a change at CEO, a rarity for the Elma-based motion equipment maker.

John Scannell, 59, has served as CEO for 11 years and will retire from that role Feb. 1. Patrick Roche, the chief operating officer, will succeed him.

“This wasn’t something that just happened overnight,” Scannell said. “This was something I’ve been discussing with the board for a couple of years. We had a full plan laid out. It’s all gone exactly to plan.”

Moog has had only two different CEOs since 1988. Scannell was named to the role at the end of 2011, succeeding Robert T. Brady. Scannell also serves as Moog’s chairman and will become nonexecutive chairman when he retires as CEO.

Roche has held a variety of roles with Moog since joining in 2000. A year ago, the Ireland native moved to the United States to take the position of chief operating officer.

Moog focuses on developing its senior leaders from within its ranks, and seeing how they respond to challenges outside their comfort zone, Scannell said.

“The real challenge for leadership is when you’re moved into something that you’re not an expert in,” he said. “Now it’s really your leadership and your ability to listen and ascertain what’s right and what’s wrong, but you’re not the subject matter expert anymore.

“Pat’s gone through all of that, and we continue to do that across the company with next generation beyond Pat, as well,” Scannell said. “Putting someone in the CEO role, you have to start at least 10 years in advance. It’s not two years in advance.”

The job of Moog CEO is of great significance to the region. Moog has about 3,500 employees in Western New York, among about 13,000 worldwide. It's the region's largest manufacturer, and reported profits of $155.2 million on $3 billion in revenues in its most recent fiscal year.

Building senior leadership from within is important at Moog, given the complexity of its operations, Scannell said. Its business lines consist of aircraft controls, space and defense controls, and industrial systems.

When Scannell reflects on his tenure as CEO, he’s quick to credit the workforce he leads. Scannell said the company held up strong through the pandemic and continues to innovate by expanding its product lineup into satellite technology, turrets for military vehicles, and electric-powered construction vehicles.

“All the underlying the businesses are doing great, but these are three new vectors in areas that we’ve not been in in the past, which presents huge opportunities for future growth,” Scannell said. “That’s very exciting, and it’s all organic.”

Now it's Roche's turn to steer the Moog ship. He brings a deep appreciation for engineering, extensive experience at the company and sound leadership skills, Scannell said.

"He has earned every piece of this," Scannell said. "And it’s the board [who] elects the CEO, not me. And he has demonstrated to the board and all the folks he has worked with in the company his talents."

As for Scannell, this is “not retire just to play golf. This is retire to the next chapter.”

He has a passion for education and teaching, and wants to teach business courses in some capacity to college students. He and his wife have become involved in nonprofits they would like to devote more time to.

Scannell joined Moog in 1990 and has watched the company steadily grow, both organically and through acquisitions. For its size and stature, Moog remains relatively low profile in the region, with its campus tucked away off Route 400.

But Scannell is proud of the industry reputation Moog has built and maintained through the years. Case in point: Moog products helped guide the rocket that lifted NASA’s Artemis 1 mission into space on Wednesday.

“This is the most capable company on what we do – not everything, but when we set our mind to it, this company is the very best for solving the problems we’re involved in,” Scannell said. “My theme is, when the performance really matters, like you’re blasting off to go to the moon, you want to use the Moog stuff. That’s the very best you can get.”

Scannell will keep a seat on Moog’s board as nonexecutive chairman, but won’t be involved in the company's day-to-day operations. He sees the transition to Roche as CEO as the next step in Moog’s decades-old story in Western New York.

“We’re just stewards of the company,” Scannell said. “Our job is to make sure we do the right things along the way, and have a great time doing it and solve incredible problems, and then hand it off. That’s always been the objective.”

And Scannell is grateful for the experience. While he was never approached about leading a another company, he couldn't imagine doing so anyway.

"Why would I run a different company?" Scannell said. "This is it. This is as good as it gets."