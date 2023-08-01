Plans to redevelop a derelict and burned-out former factory along the Scajaquada Creek into a 50-unit apartment waterfront apartment complex are ready to advance into demolition, remediation and construction, after Savarino Companies on Monday earned city Planning Board approval.

More than a year after initially proposing and winning clearance for a larger project at 1 Howell St., the Buffalo-based company is preparing to start work on its $15 million venture to redevelop a 130-year-old industrial warehouse. In the process, it will clean up a highly polluted parcel that has been used for industrial manufacturing and petroleum distribution and storage.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

The proposed five-story, 49,000-square-foot building will contain 14 studio, 28 one-bedroom and eight two-bedroom apartments. The 0.53-acre site on a dead-end street will also offer 58 on-site parking spaces, including 26 semi-submerged spaces underneath the four apartment floors.

Savarino has to undertake an $2 million remediation of the property, which has "very substantial contamination" from petroleum, solvents and other pollutants, making it "much dirtier than a typical cleanup site in the City of Buffalo," project attorney Sean Hopkins said.

Savarino intends to clean the property to residential standards under the state Brownfield Cleanup Program.

Built in the 1890s, the 24,488-square-foot warehouse was originally home to the American Buffalo Robe Co, whose workers made robes and lap blankets from bison hides to warm passengers in open-air carriages. But it was later used by Ashland Oil for petroleum distribution and storage, and, more recently, it was occupied by general contractor Mar Con Erectors before it suffered heavy damage in a fire. It's now the subject of Housing Court proceedings.

Savarino wants to start the demolition and cleanup this year, but doesn't expect to begin construction until spring 2024, with 18 to 20 months of work ahead. But first, the company – which has the property under contract – has to close on the property purchase, expected within the next two weeks.

The project has gone through multiple iterations over the past two years, as Savarino worked with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, neighbors and city officials on the design. The current plan is a reduction from Savarino's previously approved proposal of 66 apartments in a 60,000-square-foot building, which had four above-ground floors, but a larger footprint.

That is because the developer had to shrink the project after the DEC required it to restrict the new construction to roughly the same shape as the existing factory that will be torn down, and to raise the lower level by a few feet, to avoid digging up too much and too far into the ground. Savarino also dropped plans – at least for now – to buy and redevelop the adjacent city-owned lot at 18 Howell for more parking and townhomes.

Even so, neighbors – including Assumption of the Blessed Catholic Church on Amherst – still opposed the plan as too big, saying it would create traffic and parking problems, and would infringe on the nearby waterfront parkland.

"It’s going to compound problems. That’s what we’re worried about," said Susan Cholewa, an Amherst Street resident. "I’m all for increasing people in my neighborhood, but it’s got to be done well. It’s got to be good development."

Hopkins said 50 was the minimum number of units that would be needed to make the project financially viable.

"Ultimately, the numbers have to work. If we were at 35 to 40 units, the numbers just don't make sense," he said.

Separately, the Planning Board also approved a third one-year extension for the Manhattan Village affordable and supportive housing project at 389 Manhattan Ave., also by Savarino, along with BestSelf Behavioral Health.

The $23.4 million project on 1.1 acres behind Bennett High School near Central Park Plaza will create 66 affordable apartments in a four-story building, including 33 units of permanent supportive housing. It was approved in November 2020 and was enrolled in the Brownfield Cleanup Program, but just received the final funding commitment from the state Homes and Community Renewal, so officials hope to begin work in early 2024.