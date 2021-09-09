Savarino teams with Midwestern firm to buy Welch's building in Westfield

The historic former Welch's Building in the heart of Westfield's center has a new buyer – one that's familiar with redeveloping landmark buildings in small communities.

Buffalo-based Savarino Cos. is teaming up with RANT LLC of St. Louis to acquire the four-story building that was once the corporate headquarters for Welch Foods Inc. The grape cooperative company relocated to Concord, Mass., in the 1980s.

The purchase was approved Wednesday by the Town Board, which authorized the $475,000 sale of the 48,000-square-foot building to the developer team's joint-venture company, 2 Portage LLC. The deal is expected to close by yearend.

Samuel Savarino's company and RANT plan to spend $9 million to convert the building into 24 apartments and 10,000 to 12,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space for "a year-round entertainment venue complemented by other amenities." They're working with CJS Architects on the designs.

The sale and redevelopment of the building would mark a major victory for the town, which sought to preserve the site when it acquired the 14-acre property and mostly vacant building in 2014 for $355,000. Constructed in 1910, and listed on both the National and State Registers of Historic Places, the building was home to Welch's for more than a century but has had only a few tenants recently.