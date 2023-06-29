A land shuffle is in the works at Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park in South Buffalo.

Savarino Cos. is swapping its exclusive rights to four contiguous parcels totaling a dozen acres for one large parcel that is a little smaller but further along in brownfield cleanup.

That way, the Buffalo-based developer can advance its plan to create its own business park within the larger complex, including a 45,000-square-foot retail sales, service and warehouse facility for an as-yet unnamed tenant.

Under a resolution approved Tuesday by the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. – owner of Lakeside Commerce Park, Savarino will get the next six to nine months to negotiate an agreement with the agency to buy the 9.45-acre property at 193 Ship Canal.

That’s in place of the 12.2 acres it had been planning to acquire at 80, 134, 158 and 200 Ship Canal, under an identical previous exclusivity arrangement from August 2022. That allowed Savarino to conduct due diligence, study the soil and begin conversations with proposed tenants.

The developer planned to use five acres for the unnamed tenant, while reserving seven acres for a mix of build-to-suit light manufacturing, flex office, warehouse and distribution purposes.

At the time, it would have filled up the last remaining land in the park that BUDC carved out and created from the 275-acre former Hanna Furnace Steel Mill property. Buffalo Lakeside now hosts major operations for Sonwil Distribution Center, CertainTeed, Cobey and a solar farm, and it’s also the planned location for Zephyr Investors’ planned new high-tech cannabis campus, now in development.

The earlier exclusivity arrangement with Savarino for the four properties included six months of due diligence, with an option for a three-month extension, which the developer exercised for $16,000. It expired last month.

But as that expiration was approaching, the other property became available, after Krog Corp. decided in April not to renew its own exclusivity agreement for 193 Ship Canal, where it had been working on a deal with its own potential tenant.

Since that land was already enrolled in the state Brownfield Cleanup Program, Savarino jumped at the opportunity to switch, and submitted a proposal last month with the same terms. BUDC agreed to apply Savarino’s $16,000 payment from the prior agreement toward the acquisition of the new property if a purchase contract is reached.

Meanwhile, the four parcels at 80-200 Ship Canal are now available and being marketed for sale.