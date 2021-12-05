Savarino seeks tax breaks for Welch's Building restoration project

When Buffalo developer Samuel Savarino stepped forward to acquire and redevelop the historic former Welch's Building in Westfield, officials in the village and Chautauqua County were relieved and delighted.
The $11.59 million plan by Savarino Companies and its partner, St. Louis-based RANT LLC, meant that the century-old building would no longer sit vacant or underused in the middle of downtown.
Savarino Cos. and RANT plan to spend $9 million to convert the building into 24 apartments and 10,000 to 12,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space.
But now their joint venture, 2 Portage LLC, is asking the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency for tax breaks to make the adaptive reuse project on 0.62 acres more feasible.
That includes $85,000 in mortgage recording tax abatements, $350,000 in sales tax breaks, and a 15-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes on the property, saving $1.32 million.
The CCIDA will hold an public hearing at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Eason Hall North Room at 23 Elm St. in Westfield.
The listing by Howard Hanna Commercial Real Estate for $495,000 – $10 per square foot – has already drawn attention.
If the project receives all approvals, the developers hope to start work by the fall of 2022, with construction taking 18 months until completion by the second quarter of 2024.
Located at 2-4, 18, 22-24, 26, 32 and 34 S. Portage St., the 48,700-square-foot building was constructed in 1910 and sits on 14 acres of land. It was home to Welch Foods Inc. for more than 100 years, and is listed on both the National and State Registers of Historic Places.
The grape cooperative company relocated its headquarters to Concord, Mass., in the 1980s, but remained in the four-story building to serve the National Grape Cooperative Association until 2020, when its lease expired. It had already acquired the smaller ROR building on East Main Street in July 2019, and still has a manufacturing facility outside the town.
Meanwhile, the mostly vacant Welch's building had been acquired in 2014 for $355,000 by the town, which sought to preserve it. The town kept 12 acres for public use – including by the village – but began seeking redevelopment bids for the rest in 2018. After an initial agreement fell through, officials tried again, this time attracting RANT and Savarino, whose company agreed in September to buy the property for $475,000.
Plans now call for converting the building into 24 affordable and market-rate apartments, with 10,000 to 12,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, designed for a bar, restaurant or other year-round entertainment venue and other amenities. The one- and two-bedroom market-rate apartments will range in size from 500 to 1,200 square feet, spread across all four floors.
The renovation will conform to National Park Service and State Historic Preservation Office standards, so that the project can qualify for about $3.13 million in state and federal historic tax credits as part of the financing. Other funding includes $5.2 million in bank loans, $1 million in state regional economic development aid and $2.26 million in developer equity.