Savarino seeks tax breaks for Welch's Building restoration project

The grape cooperative company relocated its headquarters to Concord, Mass., in the 1980s, but remained in the four-story building to serve the National Grape Cooperative Association until 2020, when its lease expired. It had already acquired the smaller ROR building on East Main Street in July 2019, and still has a manufacturing facility outside the town.

Meanwhile, the mostly vacant Welch's building had been acquired in 2014 for $355,000 by the town, which sought to preserve it. The town kept 12 acres for public use – including by the village – but began seeking redevelopment bids for the rest in 2018. After an initial agreement fell through, officials tried again, this time attracting RANT and Savarino, whose company agreed in September to buy the property for $475,000.

Plans now call for converting the building into 24 affordable and market-rate apartments, with 10,000 to 12,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, designed for a bar, restaurant or other year-round entertainment venue and other amenities. The one- and two-bedroom market-rate apartments will range in size from 500 to 1,200 square feet, spread across all four floors.