Savarino seeks city approvals for Richardson-Olmsted project

The apartments will be aimed at low- to moderate-income individuals and households, according to an adaptive-reuse permit application submitted to the city.

There will be 26 units aimed at those earning at or below 50% of the area median income, 37 units for those earning 60% of the median, and eight for those at 80% of the median, the application said.

Savarino, through a limited-liability company, will lease the 1.45-acre site from the nonprofit Richardson Center Corp., which owns the historic national landmark property.

It's currently zoned as open green space, but that limits the potential uses. So Savarino is seeking the reuse permit from the Common Council, which the Planning Board will review on Monday.

"The project serves as a best path forward to preserve and protect the important landmark historic buildings while also proposing a use that harmonizes well with the adjacent uses," according to Savarino's application to the city.

Savarino said the exterior of the buildings "will not be modified so as to maintain the historic integrity of these important structures."

A 5,000-square-foot parking lot with 28 spaces will be installed between the buildings.