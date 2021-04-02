Savarino seeks city approvals for Richardson-Olmsted project

Developer Samuel Savarino is seeking city approvals for his $26.4 million plan to convert two of the Richardson-Olmsted Complex buildings into affordable housing.
Savarino Cos. wants to put 71 apartments into the two easternmost buildings of the sprawling campus at 444 Forest Ave., according to applications to the city.
Those two buildings – known as Buildings 9 and 13 – are linked via a curved bridgeway, and also connect directly to the central structure where Hotel Henry has been located.
That hotel is currently closed because of a pandemic-related decline in business. But Washington developer Douglas Jemal is seeking to take over and reopen it, while also pursuing a larger redevelopment project for the remaining buildings of the campus.
Savarino's project, however, has been in the works for more than a year, with initial details first unveiled in February 2020.
Plans by CJS Architects and Watts Engineering call for 22 units in the 47,600-square-foot, three-story stone Building 9 and 49 apartments in the 36,700-square-foot, four-story brick Building 13. Both buildings are currently vacant, and have been for decades, since the former Buffalo State Hospital closed.
The Kirkbride Apartments at the Richardson Olmsted Campus include 35 studio apartments, 26 one-bedroom units and 10 two-bedroom apartments.
The apartments will be aimed at low- to moderate-income individuals and households, according to an adaptive-reuse permit application submitted to the city.
There will be 26 units aimed at those earning at or below 50% of the area median income, 37 units for those earning 60% of the median, and eight for those at 80% of the median, the application said.
Savarino, through a limited-liability company, will lease the 1.45-acre site from the nonprofit Richardson Center Corp., which owns the historic national landmark property.
It's currently zoned as open green space, but that limits the potential uses. So Savarino is seeking the reuse permit from the Common Council, which the Planning Board will review on Monday.
"The project serves as a best path forward to preserve and protect the important landmark historic buildings while also proposing a use that harmonizes well with the adjacent uses," according to Savarino's application to the city.
Savarino said the exterior of the buildings "will not be modified so as to maintain the historic integrity of these important structures."
A 5,000-square-foot parking lot with 28 spaces will be installed between the buildings.
To fund the project, Savarino plans to seek tax-exempt bonds, federal low-income housing tax credits, federal and state historic tax credits, HOME funds from the city of Buffalo, a subsidy loan from the state Housing Finance Agency and a deferred developer fee.