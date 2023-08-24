The sudden and surprising collapse of Savarino Companies leaves a handful of projects – including the high-profile makeover of the DL&W Terminal in Buffalo – in limbo.

Savarino Companies goes out of business amid battle with state agency over Alfred project Samuel Savarino, founder, owner and CEO of Savarino Cos., confirmed Tuesday that the 23-year-old company "will be winding down and ceasing operations," including on several high-profile projects in downtown Buffalo and extending from Niagara County to the Southern Tier.

The developer moved to wind down its operations this week because it could not secure insurance on more than $110 million in new projects after being terminated from a SUNY Alfred State College dormitory construction project, which also cost it $3.3 million in losses. Even so, Savarino still hopes to be able to continue with the DL&W project and two others in Buffalo and Westfield.

But two other projects – the renovation of a Lockport office and retail building and a Buffalo warehouse conversion – may be dead after Savarino said it would no longer pursue those initiatives.

How can Savarino continue to pursue some projects even though its construction business is closing? Part of the reason is the way the projects are structured, with each as its own legal entity – a tactic that is commonly used to prevent problems at one venture from spilling over into other initiatives.

All five of Savarino’s pending projects are owned by separate limited liability companies, sometimes with other investors. So while Savarino will no longer be doing construction work through its own contracting business, that doesn’t mean that other Savarino entities can’t complete what already has been started.

Those ownerships are not directly affected by the shutdown of the construction business, which also has not filed for bankruptcy. It has filed a notice with the state of its intention to lay off up to 30 employees, but only a few have been let go so far.

Regardless, there will be changes. Since all five projects were dependent on Savarino Companies being the construction contractor, Samuel Savarino, the company’s founder and CEO, now has to decide whether and how to proceed. That could include finding a new construction partner or selling his interests to someone else.

And that leaves a cloud of uncertainty over each of the three projects that Savarino hopes to continue.

"I am of course concerned, especially as it pertains to the Welch’s Building in Westfield," said Mark Geise, deputy Chautauqua County executive and CEO of the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency. "The CCIDA assisted with funding incentives, and the project is well down the path. That being said, I am confident that we will find a path forward with Savarino or another developer."

DL&W

What was proposed: Savarino is collaborating with the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority to repair and restore the second floor of the DL&W Terminal and then turn it into a waterfront music venue.

The developer wanted to use the 40,000-square-foot outdoor deck, which could handle 4,000 to 5,000 people, as well as hold live music events inside the second floor. He also envisioned a public market of 8,000 to 10,000 square feet, with artist studios and food stalls, and a moveable stage. Meanwhile, the first floor would house a new Metro Rail station.

Built in 1917, the building has housed Metro Rail's Yard and Shops complex on the first floor since 1984, but the second floor has been vacant since the last passenger train left the station in 1962. The NFTA already spent $52 million on preliminary improvements, and is now using another $30 million in state funding for the improved core-and-shell.

Where it stands: NFTA has a predevelopment agreement with Savarino DL&W Development LLC, and has been working with an architect. Savarino has helped NFTA obtain initial approval for historic designation and tax credit, while NFTA is researching new market tax credits as another funding option.

What's next: Construction has not yet begun, Savarino said, but "we intend to keep working with the NFTA to make the project a reality.”

"While Savarino’s involvement with the DL&W is uncertain at this time, the NFTA will continue to advance the DL&W project," said NFTA spokeswoman Helen Tederous. "The NFTA looks forward to restoring this incredible facility, creating a new space for public use, and restoring public access once again."

1 Howell

What was proposed: Savarino received city approval for his plan to redevelop a derelict and burned-out former factory along the Scajaquada Creek into a 50-unit apartment waterfront apartment complex.

The $15 million venture would demolish a 10-year-old industrial warehouse that was heavily damaged in a blaze, and erect the new building in its place. It would also involve a $2 million remediation of the highly polluted parcel.

The proposed five-story, 49,000-square-foot building would contain 14 studio, 28 one-bedroom and eight two-bedroom apartments.

Where it stands: Savarino completed his purchase of the property, through 1 Howell Street LLC. After obtaining Planning Board approval, Savarino had wanted to start the demolition and cleanup this year, although he didn’t expect to begin construction until spring 2024. Construction would take 18 to 20 months.

What's next: While architectural plans are completed, and Savarino was applying for inclusion in the state Brownfield Cleanup Program, no work has begun at the site.

But he said the project "will not be impacted" by the closing of Savarino Companies, and "will presumably go on independently."

Hame

What was proposed: Savarino has contracts to buy three adjacent industrial warehouse buildings at 125, 133 and 135 Tonawanda St. from three different owners, in preparation for a $20.4 million cleanup and adaptive reuse project that would receive both historic and brownfield tax credits.

The three daylight-factory buildings consist of two-, three- and four-story structures, with a total of 83,500 square feet of space. All were originally owned and occupied by the U.S. Hame Co., which was formed in 1902 in Buffalo and produced the curved wooden or metal projections that are part of the collar of a draft horse. Currently, the buildings are used for auto-repair, storage and other purposes.

Designs by Silvestri Architects call for 108 units of “workforce housing” in the trapezoidal-shaped buildings, with studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments for households earning an average of 80% of the area median income, but ranging between 60% and 120%.

Where it stands: Savarino has not completed its purchase of the properties, but has received the first approval from the National Park Service and State Historic Preservation Office to get historic tax credits for the redevelopment.

Those credits would also be enhanced because of the plan for affordable housing, and because the 3.75-acre site is in a Brownfield Opportunity Area. The firm also applied to the state Brownfield Cleanup Program.

What's next: Given that he doesn't own the properties yet, Savarino said he would not go through with the purchase at this point, but noted the work that has already been done could benefit a new owner.

Welch's

What was proposed: A partnership of Savarino and another firm agreed to buy and redevelop the historic former headquarters of Welch's Grape Juice Co. in the Village of Westfield.

Plans for a $16.15 million renovation called for the building at 2 S. Portage St. to be redeveloped into 46 mixed-income residential apartments and 3,700 square feet of commercial space. It would include 31 one-bedroom and 15 two-bedroom apartments, ranging in size from 500 to 1,200 square feet, with both market and affordable rates. The commercial space would be aimed at consumer-oriented businesses and professional service offices.

Where it stands: The developers completed their $475,000 purchase of the property through 2 Portage LLC, in preparation for starting $12 million of construction, with completion after 18 months. They received approval from the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency for $1.76 million in tax breaks to support the project.

"They have been very good to work with and we are hopeful that this setback will not delay the completion of this important project," said Westfield Town Supervisor Martha Bills.

What's next: The project has received commitments for financing and low-income housing tax credits, as well as for historic tax credits and grants. But since Savarino can't be the contractor anymore, that could force some changes. Another contractor would have to be selected, and that could later the project's cost projections.

“I’m out there actively looking for a construction partner that can help us get the project started and completed," Savarino said.

F&M Building

What was proposed: Savarino planned to spend $9 million to redevelop the former Farmers & Mechanics Building in the City of Lockport, adding 30 new residences to the landmark building. Located at 116 Main St., the building consists of a historic tower and an attached single-story mall dating to the 1970s. But they've been mostly vacant for over 30 years.

Plans call for 21 one-bedroom and nine two-bedroom apartments, and some first floor commercial or retail space in the historic former bank lobby. The tower would be restored, while the mall would be gutted and lined with housing along the perimeter and 22 indoor parking spaces in the interior.

Where it stands: Savarino has both buildings under contract from Granchelli Development, and had hoped to close on the purchase this summer, start work in the fall and finish after one year.

Funding would include historic tax credits, a Restore NY grant and $1.4 million from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, as well as a Main Street grant from New York State Homes and Community Renewal, a first mortgage and a loan subsidy.

What's next: As with the Hame project, Savarino has not completed its acquisition of the property, and "given my circumstances right now, I don't think it would be prudent to go forward and purchase that."

But the company already took initial steps to obtain eligibility for historic tax credits and helped the city apply for grant funding, which could benefit the next developer.

"We’ve made a lot of progress that somebody can take advantage of and develop, along the lines of what we had contemplated," Savarino said.

Construction pipeline

Then there's a handful of remaining construction projects, where Savarino is just the general contractor, not the owner or developer. Those include several buildings in the Olean Central School District, the Swormville Volunteer Fire Department building, the Center for Kashmir in Niagara Falls and Ellicott Station in Batavia. Savarino is nearing completion on the first three, and about 75% done with the Ellicott Station redevelopment.

And Savarino Properties, a separate company that is not affected by the construction company closure, will continue to manage more than a dozen commercial and residential properties, including 500 Seneca, Buffalo River Landing on Ohio Street, the Cobblestone District buildings, the Sidway Building and the Ansonia Building, among others.

But Savarino said he has not thought about his future plans. “Right now, I’m focused on making sure of the best outcomes for everyone, for employees, for clients," he said.