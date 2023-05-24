The long-vacant tallest building in the City of Lockport is about to get some tender loving care.

Savarino Companies is targeting the former Farmers & Mechanics Building for a $9 million project that would add 30 new residences to the landmark building.

Located at 116 Main St., the building consists of a historic tower and an attached single-story mall dating to the 1970s. But they've been mostly vacant for over 30 years.

Plans call for 21 one-bedroom and nine two-bedroom apartments, and some first floor commercial or retail space in the historic former bank lobby.

Savarino has both buildings under contract from Granchelli Development, and plans to restore the tower while gutting the mall, which will be lined with housing along the perimeter and 22 indoor parking spaces in the interior.

Funding will include historic tax credits, a Restore NY grant and $1.4 million from the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, as well as a Main Street grant from New York State Homes and Community Renewal, a first mortgage and a loan subsidy.

"That’s the challenge, convincing the state to come along for the ride," said Robert A. Savarino, vice president of development for the company, which is owned and led by his brother, Samuel Savarino. "We have a tremendous amount of sunk costs into that project. We’re not going anywhere."

Savarino said he hopes to close on the deal this summer, start work in the fall and finish after one year.