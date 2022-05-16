Savarino has big cleanup job ahead for redevelopment project off Amherst Street

Savarino Companies is eager to move ahead with its plans for a big redevelopment project along the Scajaquada Creek in Buffalo, but first it will have a major cleanup job ahead of it after decades of contamination by the site's prior users, officials said Monday.

The Buffalo developer wants to put up a new four-story apartment building – with 66 market-rate and affordable apartments – on the north side of the waterway, at the tip of a dead-end street adjacent to the Wegmans supermarket on Amherst Street.

The proposed new 66,000-square-foot building at 1 Howell St. would feature 55 one-bedroom and 11 two-bedroom units on the four floors, above a submerged level of parking with 43 spaces. Another 11 parking spaces would be provided on the surface, according to plans by Elev8 Architecture and Carmina Wood Morris. And bike and pedestrian paths would be added along the creek and toward Wegmans.

The developer put the property under contract in January, but on condition that it obtain regulatory approvals before closing. Savarino has already begun the municipal review process for the $15 million project, which will require variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals and approval from the city Planning Board, which backed a coastal consistency review on Monday.

But the bigger challenge lies not in what occurs in the future, but what happened in the past.

"Anybody who knows this site knows it’s highly contaminated," said project attorney Sean Hopkins, representing Savarino. "Part of the project is the cleanup of the site."

As part of the 18 to 24 month construction project, Savarino plans to tear down a derelict and fire-damaged two-story warehouse facility, which was constructed in the late 1890s and had a long history of commercial and industrial manufacturing over the next century. It "was already in deplorable condition," Hopkins said, even before a devastating fire last year left it severely damaged and "beyond repair."

The 24,488-square-foot building – which originally had an iconic mansard-roofed tower that no longer exists – was best known as the one-time home of American Buffalo Robe Co., which used bison hides to make robes and later blankets to warm laps of passengers in open-air carriages and early cars. It was also a petroleum distribution and storage facility for Ashland Oil, and more recently, it was occupied by general contractor Mar Con Erectors.

Savarino in February hired environmental consulting firm Benchmark Turnkey to evaluate the contamination on the site. The firm dug test pits within 10 feet of the building and "found grossly contaminated soil," as well as stained soil, petroleum odors, solvents and "a sheen on any water on the surface," said Robert A. Savarino, vice president of the family-owned developer.

Savarino said much of that was caused by the degreaser agents that were used to clean machinery "back in the day." Additionally, based on the history, he said the company believes that there may be underground storage tanks underneath the building slab.

"So we have our hands full with the cleanup," he told the Buffalo Planning Board. "It's going to be a coordinated effort to abate this building, demolish it in a controlled manner, enter the (state) Brownfield Cleanup Program, clean the soil, take out the slabs and clean under the foundation."

