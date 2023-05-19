Savarino Companies has once again downsized its planned new Howell Street residential apartment project on the north bank of the Scajaquada Creek, after an unexpected new directive from state environmental officials effectively restricting the scale of the project.

The Buffalo-based company is preparing to restart the city's review of its $15 million redevelopment proposal for a heavily polluted site, after hastily revising its overall plans and then spending the last two months firming up the details. The project had already received approval last year, but must now start the process over.

But, in the meantime, the venture has undergone some significant changes from the prior version, reducing the number of units, abandoning a separate cluster of townhomes, and leaving a secondary city-owned property untouched for now. It will also contain a much different mix of apartment sizes than before. And it won't encroach on nearby parkland along the creek, where a pedestrian path winds along the edge of the water.

So, instead of a 66-unit apartment building, it will now have 50 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. That includes a dozen studios that weren't in the mix before. It will have 22 semi-submerged parking spaces, plus surface parking behind it. And it will fit entirely in the footprint of the existing building that will be torn down.

Perhaps, more importantly, the smaller size reduces the overall project costs, which have already been difficult to finance.

"It’s a more streamlined project. It’s smaller, which is what the neighbors wanted to see. It’s less dense," said Robert A. Savarino, the company's vice president of development and brother of CEO Samuel Savarino. "So we think it’s a win-win for all."

The developer didn't have much of a choice in needing to make some of these changes after the state Department of Environmental Conservation said it had to contain the shape of the new building within the footprint of the old one it intends to demolish, or it would not qualify for the lucrative brownfield tax credits that it is counting on.

"The DEC ran us through a complete mind-boggling task," Savarino said Thursday during a presentation to the Western New York State Commercial Association of Realtors. "We wanted to complete a much larger structure, but in the end they said it had to be in the footprint of the current building. So we had to redesign in a matter of three days to get our building to fit."

Savarino Companies, which specializes in undertaking challenging brownfield cleanup projects, is proposing to redevelop a derelict and fire-damaged former industrial property by demolishing the two-story structure at 1 Howell and replacing it with a new apartment building. The half-acre Black Rock site is located on a dead-end just west of the Amherst Street Wegmans supermarket.

Built in the 1890s, the 24,488-square-foot warehouse has a long history of commercial use and industrial manufacturing over the past century. It was originally home to the American Buffalo Robe Co, whose workers made robes and lap blankets from bison hides to warm passengers in open-air carriages. But it was later used by Ashland Oil for petroleum distribution and storage, and, more recently, it was occupied by general contractor Mar Con Erectors.

As such, it is contaminated with petroleum and toxic chlorinated solvents, and its location adjacent to the creek adds to the pollution in the waterway. So Savarino intends to remediate the entire site – including underneath the building slab – through the state Brownfield Cleanup Program, which would yield tax credits against cleanup and development costs.

That will also fit within the broader community plan to remove and redo the Scajaquada Expressway and clean up the creek after decades of built-up contamination.

"This whole corridor, the Scajaquada, is highly polluted," Savarino said. "If we don’t clean this building, you can clean the Scajaquada, but this building would keep polluting the Scajaquada if you don’t take care of it."

Meanwhile, the project itself has also gone through multiple iterations, as Savarino sought to meet its goals while appeasing neighbors. Previous plans by Elev8 Architecture called for a 60,535-square-foot building, with 55 one-bedroom units and 11 two-bedroom apartments on four floors, above a level of 43 semi-submerged parking spaces, with an extra 11 surface parking spaces.

But Savarino faced objections from neighbors concerned about traffic and, especially, parking issues on the side street. So the firm sought and obtained designated-developer status for a city-owned parcel across the street at 18 Howell, where the developer planned to provide another 33 overflow parking spaces, plus a pocket park and playground.

Earlier this year, though, the firm started looking again at its rising construction costs, and decided to shrink the building, trimming 16 apartments from the project, which would now have 45,000 square feet of space. It also reduced the height by one floor. And it realized it had far more space on 18 Howell than it needed, so it proposed adding a seven-unit townhome building.

But that's when the DEC, in late March, told the developer that the new building had to be constrained in its shape. So the firm went back to four floors in order to maintain the unit count. And since it no longer needs the extra parking on 18 Howell, it's dropping all plans for that site for now, although its designated-developer agreement is still in place.

Savarino said the firm hopes to submit its site plan to the city as soon as next week, and will also need several zoning variances, but no rezoning. If approved, he said the company hopes to close on its financing and start demolition immediately, followed by the cleanup through November. Construction would begin in March 2024, with 12 to 14 months for completion.