Savarino completes Tugby-Lennon block renovation in revitalized Niagara Falls corridor

A cluster of three historic but abandoned buildings in the heart of Niagara Falls has now been returned to life – and the city's tax rolls – after a long-delayed $3.5 million renovation and restoration that created a mixture of apartments and first-floor retail space in what will now be considered a single complex.

Savarino Companies completed its redevelopment of the Tugby-Lennon block, a set of century-old attached structures at 320-324 Niagara Street, near the developing Third Street neighborhood. The three-story buildings, which suffered neglect for years prior to Savarino's involvement, date back to 1904 and 1909, and are among the only remaining examples of a once dense commercial and residential neighborhood on one of the city's oldest streets.

The mixed-use reuse project entailing capital improvements, facade enhancements and interior renovations now features 4,177 square feet of commercial and retail space, with 10 market-rate apartments on the second and third floors of the 12,531-square-foot complex. The apartments, a mix of one- and two-bedroom units, feature original cedar floors, exposed brick walls and in-unit washers and dryers.

"We share a vision with the City of Niagara Falls, Niagara County and Empire State Development of a charming, mixed-use, walkable downtown that enhances the tourism experience and improves quality of life for Niagara Falls residents," said Courtney Samuels-Cox, Savarino's vice president of development. "Savarino Companies is grateful to have contributed to the advancement of this vision through the redevelopment of the Tugby-Lennon."

Daredevil Records will be the first commercial tenant, with a retro record store and "listening lounge" in a new storefront at 324 Niagara. The store will offer vintage records for sale, while allowing patrons to sit and listen to music on "various throw-back devices" – cassette and record players – and enjoy refreshments such as beer, wine and food.

Additional space is available and ready for other tenants in two remaining 1,500-square-foot storefront spaces at 320 and 322 Niagara. Similar to the apartments, those spaces also offer original exposed brick walls, lots of windows and an exterior front patio.

Located between 3rd and 4th avenues, the three buildings represent a nod to late-19th and early-20th century architecture, commercial history and community development in Niagara Falls. They originally included upscale residences upstairs, while the first floors housed businesses ranging from restaurants and saloons to a dress shop, barbershop, piano store and men's shop.

The Lennon Block was constructed by general contractor and developer John Lennon in 1904, while Thomas Tugby, a prominent businessman and early settler in the city, commissioned the Tugby Building in 1909 on a wide lot between the Lennon and Courtney blocks.

"The opening of the Tugby-Lennon Block continues the progress we are working on in our downtown district," Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said. "While the added market rate apartments contribute to our steady growth of downtown residences, we are extremely pleased to see Daredevil Records in the building’s commercial space. This is the growth in our commercial corridor that is vital to our downtown."

The project was supported with a $145,000 Niagara Economic Development Fund grant from USA Niagara Development Corp., a subsidiary of Empire State Development Corp. Savarino also used federal and state historic tax credits, a $155,000 Niagara County Industrial Development Agency tourism grant, a $100,000 grant from National Grid and a $40,000 grant from the NFC Development Corp.

"These buildings are among the few surviving structures of the dense, mixed-use commercial-residential environment that once characterized Niagara Street," said USAN President Anthony Vilardo. "We commend Savarino Companies for recognizing the block’s historic importance and for completing this mixed-use rehabilitation project."



