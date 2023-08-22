One of the region's prominent construction and development companies is abruptly going out of business and laying off 30 employees, after being unable to overcome significant financial losses following its dismissal from a state-funded SUNY construction project.

Samuel Savarino, founder, owner and CEO of Savarino Cos., confirmed Tuesday that the 23-year-old company "will be winding down and ceasing operations," including on several high-profile projects in downtown Buffalo and extending from Niagara County to the Southern Tier.

The shutdown leaves in limbo major projects that Savarino was involved with, including the DL&W Terminal renovation, the Welch's Building in Westfield, the F&M Building in Lockport, and a redevelopment of 1 Howell St. in Buffalo.

In a statement, the company cited "ongoing and increasing costs" from a dormitory renovation project at SUNY Alfred State that its surety bond firm was forced to complete on its behalf, after the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York terminated Savarino for cause after the first phase.

While the dismissal was a blow to Savarino, the financial damage was made even worse because, under the insurance contract, Savarino had to reimburse the surety firm for millions of dollars of completed work that it was never paid for.

In all, Savarino estimates it suffered more than $3.3 million in losses.

The Dormitory Authority had accused the firm of failing to comply with the construction schedule for MacKenzie Hall, not correcting certain work that was completed improperly, not managing the staffing of its asbestos subcontractor, and not providing an acceptable plan for using minority and women contractors on the project. It suspended and then fired Savarino.

Savarino denied those claims and filed a lawsuit against the Dormitory Authority last November, accusing the state agency of wrongful termination and breach of contract.

It claims that the Dormitory Authority was blaming Savarino for its own disagreements and the deteriorating relationship with its client, Alfred State, over the project delays.

In the meantime, though, Savarino has been unable to obtain new surety bonds or "alternative performance guaranties" for more than $110 million of pending work this year "which the company would otherwise have had underway at this time."

Without the revenues from those new projects, "it would not be possible for the company to operate profitably," Savarino said.

Where that leaves its projects was not immediately clear.

The company said it is "actively working to achieve the best outcomes for its employees, clients and vendors," and is "working with its clients and in some cases its surety to complete work on active projects."

Where necessary, it's also "making arrangements with replacement contractors" to complete work that it was "slated to perform."

However, it's laying off 30 employees, according to a WARN notice filed with the state Labor Department. That includes 20 at its headquarters in Buffalo at 500 Seneca St.– one of the projects it previously completed – as well as at 56 Ellicott St. and at locations in Niagara Falls, Olean and Fredonia.

And the status of several of its pending projects "has yet to be determined," the company acknowledged. Savarino has completed more than 100 projects in Western New York since it was founded.

The closing does not affect Savarino Properties, a separate property management company.