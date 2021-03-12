Savarino, CJS chosen for Erie Canal project in Madison County

A Buffalo company and Buffalo architects have been chosen by officials in Madison County east of Syracuse to develop a "pocket neighborhood" along the Old Erie Canal in Canastota, with housing and commercial space.

Savarino Cos. and CJS Architects will work with the STREAM Collaborative of Ithaca on the project, which is part of the state's Reimagine the Canals initiative.

Overall plans call for creation of a "unique neighborhood" on 2.5 acres, with housing options "to accommodate residents in different stages of their lives," according to a press release from the state.

The proposal by Savarino would include 43 units, along with retail and commercial space, while providing opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy kayaking, camping and hiking along the Empire State Trail and 252 feet of canal frontage.

