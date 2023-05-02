The owner of Samuel's Grande Manor is still pursuing his $6 million plan to bolster his business by expanding the well-known banquet facility in Clarence.

But it's taking a different shape than what Charles Pezzino originally proposed.

Pezzino, whose family has owned Samuel's for more than 40 years, has significantly revised his proposal for the back portion of the 9.4-acre site at 8570 Main St., due to cost overruns in the previous plan.

Instead of constructing two 30,000-square-foot buildings in back, with 12 high-end residential units in each, he's now proposing a pair of 10-unit townhome buildings, on either side of the rear area. That's behind the patio, gardens and circular driveway that connects the main parking areas, and well back from the banquet facility closer to Main.

He's working with Metzger Civil Engineering, James Fahy Design Associates and Sutton Architecture, which will come to the Clarence Planning Board on Wednesday. Dubbed "The Samuel," it's one of several updates he has laid out for the business, which would also gain six luxury apartments on the second floor of the main facility, and two leased restaurants on the ground floor.

Pezzino did not respond to a request for comment.

Dimar is expanding

Also pending before the Clarence panel, Stephen Development is proposing to construct a 55,000-square-foot industrial light manufacturing facility for Dimar Manufacturing Corp.

The new building would be located at 4280 Research Parkway, on a newly created 5.3-acre parcel on the west side of the street, at Wehrle Drive, in the Clarence Research Park. It would feature a 50,000-square-foot warehouse and a 5,000-square-foot office area.

The project, which would be built by Kulback's Inc., requires town, county and state approvals, including for wetlands.

Meanwhile, plans for a Royal Car Wash on Transit Road are poised for final approval this week, even as some neighbors have voiced opposition over fears of added traffic.

Rochester-based Daniele Family Cos. – which owned the Royal Car Wash brand before selling the business to GO Car Wash Management Co. of Denver – is proposing a facility at 6685 Transit Road, at the 2.3-acre former Urban Brothers Funeral Home property.

Plans for the $5 million project call for demolition of the funeral home, followed by construction of a 4,096-square-foot red- and tan-brick car-wash building and a looping outside area with pay stations, vacuums and other features. The site will include three stacking lanes, for 80 cars, and 31 parking spaces.

The project already received concept approval from the town Planning Board, which is now being asked for a final development plan and architectural approval when it meets Wednesday.

However, critics have complained about the anticipated impact of additional traffic on Transit. And the owners of the nearby Bubble Boy Car Wash – Calvin and Karen Caruso – objected to more competition, especially from an out-of-town company.

And town officials are reviewing a proposal by Windsor Ridge Partners – consisting of MJ Peterson Corp.'s Pete Peterson, Randaccio Builders' Alan Randaccio and veteran homebuilder Elliot Lasky – to expand the Harris Hill Commons subdivision at Sheridan Drive and Harris Hill by adding another 19 single-family lots to the 66 that were originally approved. The new lots would range in size from 9,800 to 12,000 square feet.

The new homes and an as-yet unnamed cul-de-sac would be developed on 8.1 acres of a 12.4-acre plot of land just north of Old Trafford Court, once the developers gain control of that land.

This is the fourth phase of Windsor Ridge's Harris Hill Commons project.